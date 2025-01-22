India to achieve 20% ethanol blending target in February 2025: Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri

India will achieve the target of 20 per cent ethanol blending into petrol in February 2025, claimed Union Minister for Petroleum Hardeep Puri. His comment came immediately after Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari stated that the country would achieve the target next month.

Speaking at the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) 3rd International Symposium for Thriving Eco-Energy in Mobility, the minister said that the original target of achieving 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol was 20230. However, the government postponed the target to 2025. "Now we will probably do 20 per cent blending of biofuel by next month," ANI quoted the minister saying. Puri stressed the critical need to reduce dependence on fossil fuels while highlighting India's current energy consumption of 5.4 million barrels of crude oil daily.

He also pointed out that 67 million people who visit petrol pumps daily are already benefiting from biofuel-blended fuel. The minister further stated that over the past decade, the ethanol branding program has saved approximately $14. 5 billion in foreign exchange, and reduced CO2 emission by 57.8 million metric tons. The government claims that ethanol blending will reduce the country's energy dependency as well as boost economic growth. Also, this will eventually reduce vehicular emissions significantly.

Currently, the Indian auto industry has been going through a massive transitional phase in the energy sector. The auto industry is currently using a mix of compressed biogas, natural gas, compressed natural gas (CNG), and electric vehicles (EVs) besides the usual petrol and diesel vehicles. Speaking about the Indian auto industry, Puri noted that the industry has played a pivotal role in India's economic growth, creating approximately 45 million jobs and revolutionizing mobility and connectivity nationwide. "The automobile industry has also generated around 45 million jobs and has transformed mobility and connectivity across the country," Puri remarked.

