Hyundai's hydrogen fuel-cell trucks surpass one-million-kilometre benchmark

Hyundai's fleet of XCIENT hydrogen fuel-cell trucks has collectively exceeded one million kilometers of driving in eleven months of service in Switzerland. The fleet has reduced carbon emissions by over an estimated 630 tons during the period, as compared to diesel-powered vehicles.

The fleet of Hyundai XCIENT hydrogen trucks hit Swiss roads last October and have been able to reach this milestone in the service of 25 Swiss companies in logistics, distribution and supermarket fulfilment. The fleet now consists of 46 hydrogen fuel-cell trucks. The fleet is expected to grow by 1,600 units by 2025.

The Hyundai XCIENT fuel-cell truck was first launched in the market in 2019 and the 2021 version was introduced recently. The next generation of trucks features a bold grille design as well as updates to improve its performance. The new trucks come available in a 4x2 or 6x2 rigid body configuration. A total of 140 units of the 2021 model will be shipped to Switzerland by the end of this year. "Swiss transport and logistics companies believe that hydrogen will be the key for transitioning to eco-friendly energy," says Jörg Ackermann, Chairman of the H2 Mobility Switzerland Association.

Hyundai has set an annual sales goal of 110,000 fuel cell electric vehicles worldwide by 2025, under its 'Strategy 2025' plan. Meanwhile, it plans to ramp up production capacity for hydrogen-powered vehicles to 500,000 units by 2030. One of the ways Hyundai plans on achieving this is by bringing its fuel-cell electric vehicle technology to the commercial vehicle market.

Hyundai has also announced plans to expand into truck tractors. The company is considering North America as the first market in which the products will be tested and launched. The company says that it aims to set an example with its hydrogen-powered trucks.