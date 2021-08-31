How to scrap your old vehicles: Things you should know

Delhi government has issued a notice directing all vehicle owners who ply their old vehicles in the national capital, to opt for the scrappage policy. The directive comes on the back of the central government's vehicle scrappage policy that was introduced a few months back.

Under the directive, the Delhi transport department has advised people to keep their 15-year-old petrol vehicles and 10-year-old diesel vehicles off the road. The Delhi transport department has also advised people to get such old vehicles scrapped at the Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF).

The directive also cited a Supreme Court order for impounding end-of-life petrol and diesel vehicles. According to the notice, despite registration certificates of all types of vehicles have a validity of 15 years, diesel vehicles older than 10 years should not be allowed on the roads. However, such vehicles can be registered in other states after obtaining a no-objection certificate (NOC) from concerned authorities.

Currently, in Delhi, there are around 38 lakh unfit vehicles. These vehicles are considered as end-of-life vehicles, but still plying on roads. The national capital is known for a severe level of air pollution and a majority of that is attributed to vehicular emissions.

If your vehicle is in Delhi and considered an end-of-life vehicle, here are the things you should know.