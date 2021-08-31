Is your diesel car in Delhi more than 10 years old? Rules you need to know

If you are in Delhi and the owner of a diesel car that is more than 10 years old, it may be best to not drive it and instead, consider the prospects of making use of the vehicle scrappage policy. Diesel vehicles which are 10 years old, or more, have to be kept off roads, as per the Delhi government.

The transport department of the Delhi government recently issued a notice for owners of old vehicles. “Owners of over 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles are advised not to ply these vehicles on the roads in Delhi/NCR and further advised to get such end of life vehicles scrapped through authorised scrappers of the transport department," the notice read.

There are many advantages to opting to give up old vehicles.

As Delhi continues to battle the menacing problem of pollution as well as deal with road congestion, there have been efforts to ease vehicle load on city roads while also ensuring that old and polluting vehicles are kept parked. The notice from Delhi government further cites a Supreme Court order for impounding end-of-life diesel and petrol vehicles.

It is reported that there are around 37 lakh vehicles in Delhi that are considered End-of-Life Vehicles or unfit vehicles. Most of these, however, are still used. And the figure includes two-wheelers. Such vehicles may be registered in other states after obtaining no-objection certificate (NOC) from concerned authorities.

But if you have a diesel car that is older than 10 years or a petrol vehicle that is more than 15 years old, you can also opt for vehicle scrappage policy that seeks to offer incentives for purchase of the next and new vehicle.

Here's what you need to know before making use of the vehicle scrappage policy.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) says around one crore unfit vehicles around the country can be recycled immediately. Mandatory fitness testing for heavy commercial vehicles will come into force from April 1, 2023, and the same will be in place in a phased manner for other categories from June 1, 2024.