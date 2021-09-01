Home > Auto > News > How these specially-designed Nissan shoes may help performance driving
How these specially-designed Nissan shoes may help performance driving

2 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2021, 06:24 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The new Nissan-Negroni performance shoes range takes inspiration from the characteristics of Nissan Z sports car.

  • These shoes are designed to mold to a driver's foot, allowing for a rounded heel movement - ideal when pivoting from pedal to pedal.

Nissan has collaborated with ​Japanese driving shoe brand Negroni to launch a range of performance shoes for its Z sports car under the supervision of the former's chief product specialist Hiroshi Tamura. The shoe range has been made available in Japan in three colour duos - yellow with

silver, blue with silver, and white with silver.

Essentially based on the pre-existing Idea Corsa kicks shoe range from Negroni, the new performance shoes take inspiration from the characteristics of Nissan Z sports car. Each shoe features a large Negroni logo on the sides along with a small pin with the Z badge. 

(Also read | Bugatti partners UYN to create one-of-a-kind shoes and apparel collection)

The shoe range has been made using special type of leather that is designed to mold to a driver’s foot, allowing for a rounded heel movement - ideal when pivoting from pedal to pedal. The shoes even feature carbon fiber inserts and has a rounded heel and sole. The shoes use a strong fit that holds the entire foot, boasting convenient operability and comfort while driving a vehicle.

(Also read | Mazda launches driving shoes inspired by its motion design philosophy)

The product in silver and blue colour uses ​special pearl blue Negroni leather while ​its heel and top line, as well as the iconic twin eyelets, are made from checkered steel to avoid ​scratches and dirt. The side emblem also uses checkered steel leather. The product in silver and yellow colour uses ​Ikazuchi yellow split leather ​which was requested to be colored by the Italian Viella Tanary to match the body color of Z Proto. The third model in silver and white colour uses a bucket insole and has been punched into a premium quality ​Negroni leather.

These special driving shoes do not come cheap. To own a pair of the Ikazuchi yellow shoes, one has to part with ​48,400 yen ( 32,000 approx) while the blue leather shoes come for ​46,200 yen ( 30,000 approx). The white and silver shoes come for ​37,400 yen ( 24,000 approx).

  • First Published Date : 01 Sep 2021, 06:22 PM IST
