How these specially-designed Nissan shoes may help performance driving

How these specially-designed Nissan shoes may help performance driving2 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2021, 06:24 PM IST
The new Nissan-Negroni performance shoes range takes inspiration from the characteristics of Nissan Z sports car.
- These shoes are designed to mold to a driver's foot, allowing for a rounded heel movement - ideal when pivoting from pedal to pedal.
Nissan has collaborated with Japanese driving shoe brand Negroni to launch a range of performance shoes for its Z sports car under the supervision of the former's chief product specialist Hiroshi Tamura. The shoe range has been made available in Japan in three colour duos - yellow with
silver, blue with silver, and white with silver.
Essentially based on the pre-existing Idea Corsa kicks shoe range from Negroni, the new performance shoes take inspiration from the characteristics of Nissan Z sports car. Each shoe features a large Negroni logo on the sides along with a small pin with the Z badge.
The shoe range has been made using special type of leather that is designed to mold to a driver’s foot, allowing for a rounded heel movement - ideal when pivoting from pedal to pedal. The shoes even feature carbon fiber inserts and has a rounded heel and sole. The shoes use a strong fit that holds the entire foot, boasting convenient operability and comfort while driving a vehicle.
The product in silver and blue colour uses special pearl blue Negroni leather while its heel and top line, as well as the iconic twin eyelets, are made from checkered steel to avoid scratches and dirt. The side emblem also uses checkered steel leather. The product in silver and yellow colour uses Ikazuchi yellow split leather which was requested to be colored by the Italian Viella Tanary to match the body color of Z Proto. The third model in silver and white colour uses a bucket insole and has been punched into a premium quality Negroni leather.
These special driving shoes do not come cheap. To own a pair of the Ikazuchi yellow shoes, one has to part with 48,400 yen ( ₹32,000 approx) while the blue leather shoes come for 46,200 yen ( ₹30,000 approx). The white and silver shoes come for 37,400 yen ( ₹24,000 approx).