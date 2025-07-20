HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Honda And Nissan To Co Develop Car Software Platform Amid Rising Chinese Ev Pressure: Report

Honda and Nissan to co-develop car software platform: Report

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Jul 2025, 11:00 am
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Since August 2024, Nissan and Honda have been investing in research for next-generation automotive software. The new strategy extends beyond the infotainment systems, aiming for an all-encompassing digital platform that will form the foundation for next-generation models of both brands.

Nissan Honda merger
Since August 2024, Nissan and Honda have been investing in research for next-generation automotive software. The new strategy extends beyond the infotainment systems, aiming for an all-encompassing digital platform that will form the foundation for next-generation models of both brands. (REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon)
Nissan Honda merger
Since August 2024, Nissan and Honda have been investing in research for next-generation automotive software. The new strategy extends beyond the infotainment systems, aiming for an all-encompassing digital platform that will form the foundation for next-generation models of both brands.
View Personalised Offers on
Nissan Magnite arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Earlier this year, merger discussions between Japanese auto giants Nissan and Honda collapsed, halting what could have been one of the most significant consolidations in the global auto industry. While that ambitious plan has now been shelved, both companies are opting for a more focused, less dramatic collaboration, a report by Nikkei Asia The new strategy focuses on co-developing software platforms for next-generation vehicles — a strategic shift designed to position itself as relevant in an age rapidly driven by software-defined vehicles and connected mobility.

This union, if not quite an alliance, indicates an increased sense of urgency to rethink the manufacturing of and experience with vehicles. Evidence of this collaboration first may be seen in production cars later in this decade as it begins a transition away from mechanical hardware and toward software ecosystems as the new turf of competitiveness.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.14 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Nissan Leaf (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Leaf
₹ 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Nissan Sunny 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Sunny 2025
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 8.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Nissan Juke (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Juke
Engine Icon998.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Nissan Qashqai (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Qashqai
Engine Icon998.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Nissan Patrol (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Patrol
Engine Icon2825 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 2 Cr
Alert Me When Launched

Building a shared software core

Since August 2024, Nissan and Honda have been investing in research for next-generation automotive software. The new strategy extends beyond the infotainment systems, aiming for an all-encompassing digital platform that will form the foundation for next-generation models of both brands. At the heart of this initiative is the ambition to standardize elements like electric motors and semiconductors — technologies that will form the heart of their common architecture.

Also Read : 2026 Nissan Patrol Nismo unveiled as the most powerful version ever. Check details

One of the primary benefits of this internal strategy is ownership of data. Instead of depending on external suppliers of digital systems, Honda and Nissan desire to own the user data created through vehicle systems — an asset that's ever-more valuable in the future automotive economy. This would facilitate more nimble development, enhance product feedback loops, and enable future monetization via software-based services.

But the project does not come cheap. Development of this shared software architecture could cost more than $10 billion, estimates say. The long-term payoff, however, might be in the form of repeat business, as brands move toward charging for software updates and upgrades — a model some EV makers already follow.

Responding to China’s digital push

This shift toward a common digital future is also underscored by a more immediate threat: the increasing prominence of Chinese EV brands in vehicle software and connectivity. Among some of the cheapest Chinese electric models are now digital systems that are competitive — and in some instances, superior — to those in premium offerings by traditional automakers.

For Nissan and Honda, it is not about software but survival. The emergence of software-led automotive design has taken many established players by surprise, and both Japanese manufacturers have accepted that they must speed up their digital revolution. Consumer demands are changing fast, and convenient user experiences and connected services have become the minimum requirements instead of niceties.

Also Read : Honda City Hybrid gets a price cut, more affordable by 1 lakh

A collaborative step toward catching up

In the short-term, Nissan and Honda will continue working on their respective software platforms for future models. Eventually, however, it looks like the goal is to introduce a shared core system, topped with brand-specific interfaces. This would be similar to the tactics adopted in the smartphone sector, where ordinary operating systems still provide bespoke user experiences.

Rather than competing on past strengths, both brands agree that there will need to be a focus on building smarter cars from scratch. Whether this software partnership provides the margin of innovation required to keep pace with fast-moving competitors — especially from China — remains to be seen, but it is a needed directional correction in an era where digital leadership more than ever determines brand significance.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 20 Jul 2025, 11:00 am IST
TAGS: nissan honda

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.