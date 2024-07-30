HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Hold Your Horses In Karnataka As Police Warns Fir Against Vehicles Above This Speed

Hold your horses in Karnataka, police warns FIR against overspeeding vehicles

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Jul 2024, 10:00 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Karnataka Police has issued warning to overspeeding vehicles in the state saying they cause around 90 per cent of fatal accidents.
Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway
Karnataka Police has said it has detected 155 vehicles speeding at more than 130 kmph on Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway on July 25. The police has issued advisory that it will FIR against vehicle owners speeding above 130 kmph anywhere in the state.
Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway
Karnataka Police has said it has detected 155 vehicles speeding at more than 130 kmph on Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway on July 25. The police has issued advisory that it will FIR against vehicle owners speeding above 130 kmph anywhere in the state.

Karnataka Police has warned strict action against overspeeding vehicles, including filing of First Information Report (FIR) in certain cases, with effect from Thursday, August 1. The new traffic rule will be implemented across the state to cut down on traffic violations as well as reduce road accidents that lead to fatality. Karnataka Police has warned to slap cases under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against vehicle owners flouting the new traffic rule in the state.

Overspeeding is considered to be one of the biggest killers on the roads of Karnataka. Alok Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (Traffic and Road Safety), said that a Supreme Court monitoring committee on road safety has informed that overspeeding is rampant in the state and is leading to loss of lives. According to the police, nearly 90 per cent deaths in road accidents that took place in Karnataka in 2022 were attributed to overspeeding.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Triumph Speed 400 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Speed 400
Engine Icon398.15 cc Mileage Icon30 kmpl
₹ 2.34 Lakhs
Compare
Triumph Speed Twin (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Speed Twin
Engine Icon1200.0 cc Mileage Icon19.6 kmpl
₹ 9.46 - 10.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Triumph Speed Triple 1200 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Speed Triple 1200
Engine Icon1160.0 cc Mileage Icon17.8 kmpl
₹ 16.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Engine Icon349.34 cc Mileage Icon41.55 kmpl
₹ 1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Harley-davidson X440 (HT Auto photo)
Harley-Davidson X440
Engine Icon440 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 2.40 - 2.79 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadking (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadking
Engine Icon465 cc
₹ 2.20 - 2.30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Offensive sticker on vehicle? Get ready to face legal action in this city

Kumar said overspeeding is rampant in the state, especially on newly-laid highways and expressways like the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway which saw more than 150 vehicles at speed of over 130 kmph in a single day. "From August 1, FIR will be registered against those driving vehicles above 130 kmph anywhere in Karnataka for rash and dangerous driving," Kumar said. He said case will be filed under section 281 for rash and negligent driving against those violating the traffic rule.

Kumar cited a recent road accident near Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise earlier this month, where three people were killed after being hit by a vehicle speeding at 160 kmph. He also said that 120 kmph is the top speed limit anywhere in the state. According to him, the speed limit on national highways across the country as of now is 100 kmph.

Also Read : Traffic e-challan to be issued in 15 days as Centre tightens noose for violators

Kumar also said that enforcing the speed limit rule will be a challenge for the police. To tackle the issue, the police plans to take several measures like installing speed laser guns along the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway. The police will use Automatic Number Plate Recognition Cameras to click pictures of overspeeding vehicles along with their speeds. So far, the police has deployed 155 speed laser guns in different parts of the state.

First Published Date: 30 Jul 2024, 10:00 AM IST
TAGS: traffic rules Karnataka Police Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.