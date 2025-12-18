GRAP Stage IV in Delhi: Are BS6 Diesel Cars Allowed on the Roads?

As Delhi enforces GRAP Stage IV amid worsening air quality, fresh restrictions on vehicle movement, fuel sales and construction activity have come into effect, including a ban on BS4 diesel cars and fuel supply limited to emission-compliant vehicles. Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is implemented when air quality falls into the Severe category.

Under the latest GRAP Stage IV regulations, BS4 diesel vehicles are not allowed to ply in or enter Delhi. In addition, fuel stations across the capital are required to enforce a “No PUC, No Fuel" policy, under which petrol and diesel fuels are sold only to vehicles that meet prescribed emission norms and carry a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate. Vehicles failing checks can be denied fuel and penalised.

Trending Cars Find more Cars Tata Sierra 1498 cc 1498 cc Multiple Multiple ₹11.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers VinFast VF7 70.8 kWh 70.8 kWh 532 km 532 km ₹20.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra BE 6 79 kWh 79 kWh 682 km 682 km ₹18.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XEV 9S 79 kWh 79 kWh 679 km 679 km ₹19.95 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Punch 1299 cc 1299 cc Petrol Petrol ₹5.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Scorpio N 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹13.20 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Are BS6 Diesel Cars Allowed on Delhi Roads?

Yes. BS6-compliant diesel passenger vehicles are permitted to operate in Delhi during GRAP Stage IV, subject to compliance. Owners must ensure:

A valid PUC certificate

No visible emission violations

Compliance with on-ground enforcement checks

While allowed, authorities continue to advise citizens to avoid non-essential travel to reduce overall vehicular emissions.

Why Diesel Vehicles Face Stricter Scrutiny

Diesel vehicles are known to contribute significantly to particulate emissions, particularly during cold winter conditions. As a result, GRAP Stage IV places a sharper focus on restricting older diesel vehicles, while allowing BS6 diesel vehicles as the cleanest available option within the internal combustion segment.

Rules for BS6 Commercial Vehicles

For commercial vehicles, the restrictions are tighter. Only BS6-compliant commercial vehicles, including those running on BS6 diesel, CNG, LNG or electric power, are permitted during GRAP Stage IV. However, all trucks carrying construction or demolition material, even if BS6-compliant, are banned from entering Delhi, as construction activities remain suspended under Stage IV.

Vehicles Allowed and Banned Under GRAP Stage IV

Vehicle Category Status in Delhi BS6 petrol private cars Allowed (with valid PUC) BS6 diesel private cars Allowed (with valid PUC) BS4 diesel cars Banned Pre-BS4 petrol/diesel cars Banned BS6 commercial vehicles (essential goods) Allowed BS6 trucks carrying construction material Banned Non-BS6 commercial vehicles Banned Electric, CNG and LNG vehicles Allowed

What BS6 Car Owners Should Know

At present, BS6 diesel car owners are not subject to a blanket ban under GRAP Stage IV. However, enforcement remains strict, with checks on PUC compliance, fuel eligibility and vehicle emissions being carried out across the city. The restrictions will remain in force until air quality improves and authorities roll back GRAP Stage IV measures.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: