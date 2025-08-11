Planning to buy FASTag Annual Pass worth ₹3,000? Everything you should know about it
FASTag Annual Pass will be available for car owners from August 15, 2025.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has announced the introduction of the FASTag-based Annual Pass, which is claimed to reduce the travel costs of motorists significantly on national highways and national expressways. The FASTag Annual Pass will be available for private passenger vehicles like cars, jeeps and vans, but not commercial vehicles.
The FASTag Annual Pass is aimed at easing toll payments for frequent travellers on the national highways. The annual pass buyers will have to pay a one-time fee of ₹3,000, which will be valid for one year from the date of purchase or up to 200 toll transactions, whichever comes first.
The FASTag Annual Pass is a one-time payment plan for private car, jeep and van owners that aims to cut down on repeated online recharges, speed up toll transactions, as well as reduce long queues at toll plazas. To get this pass, the vehicle owners will have to pay ₹3,000 once and get up to 200 toll crossings or one full year of travel on eligible roads, whichever comes first. Once the limit is reached, the FASTag will automatically shift to the regular pay-per-use system.
To buy the FASTag Annual Pass, you need to log in to the Rajmarg Yatra app or the NHAI or MoRTH website using your vehicle number and FASTag ID. Make sure to confirm that the FASTag is active and properly installed, and make the ₹3,000 payment online via UPI, debit or credit card, or net banking. Then the annual pass will be activated on August 15, and you will receive a confirmation message by SMS. This pass is non-transferable, non-refundable and will work only with the registered vehicle. It is also non-refundable, meaning once purchased, there is no option to get the money back. Once the pass's validity is over, you will need to make a payment again and buy the pass.
The FASTag Annual Pass will work only on national highways and expressways managed by NHAI or the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). However, it will not be valid on state highways or toll roads run by state authorities or municipal bodies. On such roads, regular toll charges will be applied.
