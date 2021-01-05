Electric cars rise to record 54% market share in Norway in 2020

Electric cars rise to record 54% market share in Norway in 20201 min read . 03:35 PM IST
Electric vehicles made up 54.3% of all new cars sold in the Nordic country in 2020.
The sale of electric cars in Norway overtook those powered by petrol, diesel and hybrid engines last year, with German auto-maker Volkswagen replacing Tesla as the top battery-vehicle producer, new data showed on Tuesday.
So-called battery electric vehicles (BEV) made up 54.3% of all new cars sold in the Nordic country in 2020, a global record, up from 42.4% in 2019 and from a mere 1% of the overall market a decade ago, the Norwegian Road Federation said.
Seeking to become the first nation to end the sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2025, oil-producing Norway exempts fully electric vehicles from taxes imposed on those relying on fossil fuels.
The policy has turned the country's car market into a laboratory for auto-makers seeking a path to a future without internal combustion engines, vaulting new brands and models to the top of bestseller lists in recent years.
While the sale of BEVs had broken the 50%-mark in individual months, 2020 was the first time that fully electric cars outsold the combined volume of models containing internal combustion engines for a year as a whole.
BEV sales accelerated in the final months of 2020, hitting its highest ever level for any single month in December with a 66.7% share of the car market.
