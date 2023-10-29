Delhi govt urges Centre to ban BS 3, BS 4 diesel buses in NCR areas

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has demanded the Centre to impose a strict ban on BS3 and BS4 diesel buses operating in the National Capital Region (NCR) areas of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The move came after the minister carried out a surprise inspection at the Kashmere Gate interstate bus terminal and found that all buses registered in Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh were BS3 and BS4 vehicles.

Starting from November 1, only electric, CNG and BS6-compliant diesel buses will be allowed to operate between Delhi and the cities and towns in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan that come within the NCR region, according to directions issued by the Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

The minister said that while the CAQM has issued strict directions in this regard, the Delhi government has demanded that the Centre implement a complete ban on BS3 and BS4 buses being operated in NCR areas. He added that the city government will issue notices to operators of BS3 and BS4 buses coming into Delhi from NCR areas of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Notably, in April of 2020, the Centre announced that all vehicles sold in India must comply with Bharat Stage VI (BS VI) emission standards as an effort to reduce pollution levels in the country. Bharat Stage emission standards set legal limits on the amount of air pollutants such as carbon monoxide and particulate matter that vehicles in India can emit. These standards focus on improving emission control, fuel efficiency and engine design.

The Delhi government also relaunched the 'Red Light on Gaadi off' campaign in the national capital last week to curb vehicular pollution, a year after Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena put it on hold, questioning its effectiveness. The campaign will be conducted in all the assembly constituencies in the city on November 2, and more than 2,000 eco clubs will take it to every school on November 3.

First Published Date: