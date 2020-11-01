Buffett-backed BYD's profit surges as electric-car sales recover

Buffett-backed BYD's profit surges as electric-car sales recover1 min read . 10:51 AM IST
- New BYD models are helping it compete for EV market leadership in China, with rivals such as Tesla and NIO also seeing sales rise.
BYD Co. third-quarter earnings surged, with the Warren Buffett-backed automaker benefiting from recovering electric-car demand in China and surging sales at its new face-mask business.
Key Insights
Shares of BYD have more than quadrupled this year to a record, making it China’s largest carmaker by market value.
