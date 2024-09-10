HT Auto
Auto Recap, Sept 9: New Hyundai Alcazar Launched, Festive Discounts On Tata Cars

Auto recap, Sept 9: New Hyundai Alcazar launched, festive discounts on Tata cars

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 10 Sep 2024, 06:33 AM
2024 Hyundai Alcazar
2024 Hyundai Alcazar
HT Auto provides timely updates on significant events in both the Indian and global automotive sectors. Given the numerous changes occurring in the automotive industry recently, here is a concise summary of key developments from Monday, September 9.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar launched in India

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar was officially launched in India on Monday with a starting price of 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). Alcazar is often considered the elder sibling of the enormously popular Hyundai Creta and while it has not tasted the same level of success here, it is still a relatively popular choice among those looking for the practicality and space of an MPV but with the looks of an SUV.

Also Read : 2024 Hyundai Alcazar launched. Check prices, new features and more here

Tata Motors offers festive discounts on Nexon, Harrier, Safari and others

As car sales hit a slowdown ahead of the festive season, carmakers are offering discounts and benefits to customers to push up sales in coming days. Tata Motors has joined the list of manufacturers to offer discounted price on flagship models for its customers. The carmaker has announced savings of more than 2 lakh on select models and variants for those who buy them on or before October 31. These models include all Tata cars and SUVs powered by petrol, diesel or CNG. Tata has not included any of its electric vehicles under this scheme.

Also Read : Tata Motors offers festive discounts on Nexon, Harrier, Safari and other cars. Check how much you can save

After Ola Electric, Ather Energy too files for $536 million IPO

(Also read: After Ola Electric, Ather Energy too files for $536 mn IPO: Report)

Indian electric two wheeler-maker Ather Energy has filed for a 45 billion rupee ($536.2 million) IPO at a valuation of $2.5 billion, seeking to tap a red-hot stock market weeks after bigger rival Ola Electric went public.

First Published Date: 10 Sep 2024, 06:33 AM IST
