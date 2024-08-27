Auto news recap, August 26: Hyundai Alcazar cabin teased, Seltos gets new colour

HT Auto ensures that you stay informed about the significant advancements in both the Indian and global automotive industries. Given the rapid transformations occurring in the automobile and motorcycle sectors, we offer a concise yet comprehensive summary of the key events from August 26, Monday.

Hyundai Alcazar facelift SUV's interior revealed

Hyundai Motor has revealed the new interior look of the upcoming 2024 Alcazar facelift SUV ahead of its official launch next month. This is the first time that the Korean auto giant has offered a glimpse into the cabin which will be updated in its new avatar. The Alcazar SUV will get its first major update on September 9 three years after it made its debut in India as the Korean carmaker's first three-row SUV. Earlier, the carmaker had revealed the first look of the SUV from the outside.

Kia Seltos X-Line gets a new all-black colour

Kia India on Monday informed the introduction of a new Black colour on the X-Line version of the Seltos mid-size SUV. The latest Kia Seltos was introduced in India in 2023 and continues to come in various variants as well as trims. There are three main trims of Seltos - Tech Line, GT Line and X-Line, with the third essentially referring to an exterior in matte finish.

Canada slaps a 100% import tariff on China-made electric vehicles

Canada announced Monday it is launching a 100 per cent tariff on imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles, matching US tariffs imposed over what Western governments say are China's subsidies that give its industry an unfair advantage. Canada also will impose a 25 per cent tariff on Chinese steel and aluminium.

