HT Auto
Home Auto News Auto Industry Body Siam Hails Gst Council's Clarification On Definition Of Suvs

Auto industry body SIAM hails GST Council's clarification on definition of SUVs

Auto industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers on Saturday welcomed the GST Council's clarification on the definition of SUVs, saying it is on the lines of its discussions with the finance ministry.

By: PTI
| Updated on: 18 Dec 2022, 11:00 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Jeep Meridian SUV
Jeep Meridian SUV
Jeep Meridian SUV
Jeep Meridian SUV

Briefing reporters after the 48th GST Council meeting, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the higher rate of compensation cess of 22 per cent is applicable to a motor vehicle fulfilling all four conditions - it is popularly known as SUV; has engine capacity exceeding 1,500cc; length exceeding 4,000 mm; has ground clearance of 170 mm and above.

Also Read : Buoyed by strong demand for SUVs, passenger vehicle wholesales rose 28% in November

In response, SIAM in a statement said this has brought in a clarity that higher rate of compensation cess of 22 per, over and above of 28 per of GST, will be applicable only on such vehicles which meet all the four conditions.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.35 kmpl
₹6.8 - 11.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Marazzo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Marazzo
1497 cc | Diesel | Manual | 17.33 kmpl
₹12.3 - 14.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Alturas G4 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Alturas G4
2157 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.03 kmpl
₹28.77 - 31.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
 
₹8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

"SIAM is thankful to ministry of finance, government of India and the GST Council for issuing a clarification on the definition of SUVs," it added.

This is on the lines of SIAM's recommendations and based on the earlier discussions SIAM had with the ministry of finance, it added. 

First Published Date: 18 Dec 2022, 10:59 AM IST
TAGS: SIAM SUV GST
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and just the right-sized city car
BYD Atto 3 First Drive Review: Pricey But Promising Electric SUV!
All-new Range Rover Sport
Deliveries for all-new Range Rover Sport SUV commence. Check details
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features

Trending this Week

Samruddhi_Mahamarg
This is India's most hi-tech expressway
BMW_S_1000_RR_11
BMW S 1000 RR sportsbike launched in India
Tesla_Model_Y
Tesla officially enters this Asian country
ev_charging_091
How much will it cost to establish robust EV charging infra in India?
Custom_Transformers_build_1
This Transformers inspired motorcycle is a Honda underneath

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

This Indian state to replace all petrol, diesel-run govt vehicles to electric
This Indian state to replace all petrol, diesel-run govt vehicles to electric
Why Tesla's third-largest shareholder thinks Elon Musk should be replaced as CEO
Why Tesla's third-largest shareholder thinks Elon Musk should be replaced as CEO
2023 KTM 1290 Adventure S is here!
2023 KTM 1290 Adventure S is here!
Honda is rising cost of its cars in India from next month
Honda is rising cost of its cars in India from next month
This company to have a 100-strong Tesla Semi fleet in 2023
This company to have a 100-strong Tesla Semi fleet in 2023

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city