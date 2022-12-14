HT Auto
Home Auto News Buoyed By Strong Demand For Suvs, Passenger Vehicle Wholesales Rose 28% In Nov

Buoyed by strong demand for SUVs, passenger vehicle wholesales rose 28% in Nov

The wholesales of passenger vehicles in India saw a rise of 28% year-on-year last month thanks to a robust demand for SUVs and cars, as per industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. Overall passenger vehicles dispatched from companies to dealers stood at 2,76,231 units last month as compared to 2,15,626 units in November 2021.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Dec 2022, 10:18 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo used for representational purpose only (AP)
File photo used for representational purpose only (AP)
File photo used for representational purpose only (AP)
File photo used for representational purpose only

Wholesales of utility vehicles saw a rise of 32% to 1,38,780 units in November as against 1,05,091 units in the year-ago period. Similarly, dispatches of passenger cars increased 29 per cent to 1,30,142 units from 1,00,906 units in November of 2021. However, sales of vans dropped to 7,309 units last month from 9,629 units in November of 2021.

Also Read : India bought more cars this November than ever before

SIAM noticed a sequential decline in wholesales over October 2022 attributable to seasonality and softness in key export markets. "Positive consumer and business sentiments have reflected in the better sales in the month of November 2022, compared to the previous year," said Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) President Vinod Aggarwal.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.35 kmpl
₹6.8 - 11.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Marazzo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Marazzo
1497 cc | Diesel | Manual | 17.33 kmpl
₹12.3 - 14.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Alturas G4 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Alturas G4
2157 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.03 kmpl
₹28.77 - 31.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
 
₹8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said that the passenger vehicle segment has posted the highest-ever sales in 2022-23 till November. However, he said, dispatches of three-wheelers are still lower than 2010-11 and two-wheelers are less than the 2016-17 level. "Higher interest rates and increase in long-term insurance premium continues to be a concern for the consumers," Menon said.

Speaking of two-wheeler wholesales, the figure last month grew 16 per cent to 12,36,190 units as against 10,61,493 units in the year-ago period. Sales of motorbikes saw an increase to 7,88,893 units last month from 6,99,949 units in November last year.

Similarly, wholesales of scooters saw a rise to 4,12,832 units in November from 3,18,986 units in November of 2021. The total three-wheeler dispatches surged to 45,664 units against 22,551 units a year ago.

First Published Date: 14 Dec 2022, 10:15 AM IST
TAGS: SIAM passenger vehicles
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and just the right-sized city car
BYD Atto 3 First Drive Review: Pricey But Promising Electric SUV!
All-new Range Rover Sport
Deliveries for all-new Range Rover Sport SUV commence. Check details
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features

Trending this Week

Samruddhi_Mahamarg
This is India's most hi-tech expressway
BMW_S_1000_RR_11
BMW S 1000 RR sportsbike launched in India
Ola_S1_Air_main_1666430289005
What offers are available on Ola electric scooters in December?
Tesla_Model_Y
Tesla officially enters this Asian country
Model_Y
Tesla Model Y is cheapest in this country

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

This electric Toyota Camry is built for NASCAR, but not for racing
This electric Toyota Camry is built for NASCAR, but not for racing
Looking to buy an EV? Here are 5 heading your way soon
Looking to buy an EV? Here are 5 heading your way soon
Ducati DesertX off-road adventure tourer is here
Ducati DesertX off-road adventure tourer is here
Mahindra to pour in big bucks into its EV base in India
Mahindra to pour in big bucks into its EV base in India
This custom Honda X4 is called ‘Bumblebee’ & is inspired by Transformers movie
This custom Honda X4 is called ‘Bumblebee’ & is inspired by Transformers movie

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city