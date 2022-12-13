India bought more cars this November than ever before

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 13, 2022

It is boom time for car sales in the country with demand and deliveries going strong

Society for Indian Automobile Manufacturers or SIAM reported this November was better than any previous November in terms of sales

SIAM data reveals 2,76,231 cars were sold this past November in India. This is higher than 2,15,626 sold in November of 2021

Positive consumer & business sentiments reflected in better sales in November

Sales of three and two-wheelers, however, remain below figures from 2016-17

Higher interest rates & increase in long-term insurance premium are blamed

Demand for personal cars has seen an upswing this year while manufacturing has not been able to keep pace

Waiting period for many of the popular models spans well over six months
Want to buy a new car? Get the best deals & offers
Click Here