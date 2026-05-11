2WHMA urges crackdown on counterfeit helmets, highlights safety risks for customers

The Two-wheeler Helmet Manufacturers Association (2WHMA) has urged the government to take strict nationwide action against fake helmet manufacturers, illegal BIS-mark misuse, and counterfeit helmet sellers, warning that unsafe helmets are becoming a major contributor to road fatalities in India.

The 2WHMA urges government action against counterfeit helmets and illegal BIS marks to reduce fatalities. They support mandating two certified helmets per motorcycle sale to ensure rider safety and market integrity.

Growing concerns over counterfeit helmets

Raising serious concerns over the growing fake helmet market, Rajeev Kapur, President, 2WHMA, stated that counterfeit helmets are openly being manufactured and sold across several markets, especially through roadside vendors and unauthorised channels. The association highlighted that illegal manufacturing clusters operating around Karari in Delhi and Loni in Uttar Pradesh are among the major hubs producing fake BIS-marked helmets at extremely low costs.

“If fake helmets are stopped at the manufacturing level, they cannot enter the market. The Government must take aggressive action against illegal manufacturers because fake helmets are putting millions of Indian riders at risk," said Kapur.

Counterfeit helmets at the helm of road accident fatalities

India recorded nearly 1.8 lakh road accident deaths in 2024, with two-wheeler riders accounting for a major share of fatalities. The association stated that while helmet enforcement is important, unchecked fake helmet production can severely damage road safety efforts. Additionally, it added that genuine BIS-certified manufacturers are unable to aggressively expand infrastructure and production capacities because nearly half of the low-cost market is being captured by counterfeit products.

Not only that, but the association strongly backs Union Minister of MoRTH, Nitin Gadkari’s proposal to include two BIS-certified helmets with every motorcycle purchase under Rule 138(4)(f). Moreover, the association urges the government to issue the final gazette notification for draft G.S.R. 415(E) dated June 23, 2025, mandating that manufacturers provide two protective headgears at the time of sale of every two-wheeler.

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Suggestions from 2WHMA to curb counterfeit helmet production

The nationwide implementation of Rule 138(4)(f) can reduce fake helmet circulation significantly, as consumers would receive genuine BIS-certified helmets directly through authorised motorcycle manufacturers and dealerships, as per the association. The association has suggested that the helmet law enforcement should be implemented in a phased manner across India to ensure compliance, public awareness, and availability of BIS-certified helmets. The gradual rollout will provide enforcement agencies adequate preparation time, allow manufacturers to scale production and distribution efficiently, and help the government address operational challenges before nationwide implementation.

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