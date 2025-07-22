Gurugram traffic police issues 1,216 challans under drink and drive crackdown

Gurugram Traffic Police has reportedly issued a total of 1,216 challans from July 1 to 20 under a special drive against ‘Drink & Drive’ offenders. The campaign led by IPS, Vikas Arora and DCP Traffic, Rajesh Mohan, is an effort to make the roads safer by maintaining law and order on the public roads. Drinking and driving leads to fatal road accidents and is punishable by law under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988.

According to further details published by the Traffic Police department, about seven of these challans were issued to female drivers and one vehicle was impounded. A user also commented on the social media post made by the authority, raising concerns about people being allowed to drive after the challans. He wrote: “The whole intent of this drive is no one should drink and drive. Even after challan, the person continues to drive his vehicle. Have you impounded all 1216 vehicles? If not, then challans are only helping the treasury."

𝐆𝐮𝐫𝐮𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐤 & 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 🚫🍷🚗



📆 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬: 𝟎𝟏–𝟐𝟎 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓



Under the leadership of CP Sh. Vikas Arora, IPS and DCP Traffic @RajeshMohan102 , 𝐆𝐮𝐫𝐮𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 conducted… pic.twitter.com/imrFLvkCbZ — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) July 21, 2025

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 2999.0 cc 2999.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.02 Cr Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Nexo 1499.0 cc 1499.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 65 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Lamborghini Urus Performante 3996 cc 3996 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 4.22 Cr Compare View Offers McLaren Artura 2993 cc 2993 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 5.10 Cr Compare View Offers UPCOMING Honda Elevate EV ₹ 18 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Audi New A3 1998.0 cc 1998.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 39 - 45 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Drivers licenses suspended

Furthermore, the authorities also reported suspended driving licenses for drivers who have not paid challans for over 3 months. This move was first proposed in April, wherein the vehicle owners are required to settle traffic e-challans within three months or face suspension of their driving license. Also, the drivers who have accumulated three challans for jumping a red signal or dangerous driving in one financial year could see their driving licences suspended for at least three months. Besides this, the rule also calls for the linking of vehicle insurance premiums with traffic e-challans. Due to this, if a driver has two or more pending challans from the previous financial year, they might have to pay higher amounts of vehicle insurance premiums.

Also Read : Mahindra Thar driven on river in Sissu, viral video leads to challan for traffic violation

What to do when you're drunk?

The Police authorities of Gurugram suggest using public transport to go home if you are drunk. If unable to find a ride back, then ask a reliable sober person to drive you to your destination. According to the Gurugram Police website, “The only safe option is not to drink if you plan to drive."

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: