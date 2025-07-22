HT Auto
Gurugram Traffic Police Issues 1,216 Challans Under Drink And Drive Crackdown

Gurugram traffic police issues 1,216 challans under drink and drive crackdown

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 22 Jul 2025, 13:36 pm
  • Gurugram Traffic Police issued 1,216 challans from July 1 to 20 in a campaign against drink driving.

Gurugram Traffic Police issues 1,216 challans from July 1 to 20 under a special campaign to curb drunk driving. (Image is for representative purposes only)
Gurugram Traffic Police issues 1,216 challans from July 1 to 20 under a special campaign to curb drunk driving. (Image is for representative purposes only)
Drivers licenses suspended

Furthermore, the authorities also reported suspended driving licenses for drivers who have not paid challans for over 3 months. This move was first proposed in April, wherein the vehicle owners are required to settle traffic e-challans within three months or face suspension of their driving license. Also, the drivers who have accumulated three challans for jumping a red signal or dangerous driving in one financial year could see their driving licences suspended for at least three months. Besides this, the rule also calls for the linking of vehicle insurance premiums with traffic e-challans. Due to this, if a driver has two or more pending challans from the previous financial year, they might have to pay higher amounts of vehicle insurance premiums.

Also Read : Mahindra Thar driven on river in Sissu, viral video leads to challan for traffic violation

What to do when you're drunk?

The Police authorities of Gurugram suggest using public transport to go home if you are drunk. If unable to find a ride back, then ask a reliable sober person to drive you to your destination. According to the Gurugram Police website, “The only safe option is not to drink if you plan to drive."

First Published Date: 22 Jul 2025, 13:36 pm IST
traffic police gurugram gurugram traffic police challan

