HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Motor Accident Claims Tribunal Awards 37.6 Lakh To Family Of Man Killed In 2019 Accident

Motor Accident Claims Tribunal awards 37.6 lakh to family of man killed in 2019 accident

By: PTI
| Updated on: 11 May 2025, 10:55 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Thane MACT awards 37.6 lakh to family of man killed in 2019 accident
Hit and Run new law
MACT chairman S B Agrawal ordered the owner of the container truck involved in the accident and the insurer, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Ltd, to jointly and severally pay the compensation (Image used for representational purpose)
Hit and Run new law
MACT chairman S B Agrawal ordered the owner of the container truck involved in the accident and the insurer, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Ltd, to jointly and severally pay the compensation (Image used for representational purpose)
View Personalised Offers on
Harley-Davidson Road Glide arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded 37.6 lakh compensation to the family of a man killed in a road accident in 2019. MACT chairman S B Agrawal ordered the owner of the container truck involved in the accident and the insurer, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Ltd, to jointly and severally pay the compensation.

A copy of the order passed on May 6 was made available on Friday.

Appearing for the petitioners, advocate PM Tillu informed the tribunal that the accident occurred on March 24, 2019, when the victim, Kunal Godbole, was heading to his office in Thane on a scooter, and a speeding container truck hit his vehicle from behind.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Harley-davidson Road Glide (HT Auto photo)
Harley-Davidson Road Glide
Engine Icon1868.0 cc Mileage Icon16.3 kmpl
₹ 41.79 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Gold Wing (HT Auto photo)
Honda Gold Wing
Engine Icon1833 cc Mileage Icon14 kmpl
₹ 39.16 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Indian Challenger (HT Auto photo)
Indian Challenger
Engine Icon1768 cc Mileage Icon18 kmpl
₹ 36.97 - 39.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Indian Roadmaster Classic (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian Roadmaster Classic
Engine Icon1811.0 cc Mileage Icon15.0 kmpl
₹ 37.31 - 39.25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Indian Challenger Dark Horse (HT Auto photo)
Indian Challenger Dark Horse
Engine Icon1768 cc Mileage Icon18 kmpl
₹ 36.97 - 37.07 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Indian Roadmaster (HT Auto photo)
Indian Roadmaster
Engine Icon1890 cc Mileage Icon20 kmpl
₹ 43.49 - 46.77 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Godbole suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot.

An offence was subsequently registered against the driver of the container.

The MACT chairman observed, "From the documents, especially the police papers, it is apparent that the accident was caused because of the negligence of the driver of the tempo owned and insured by the respondents. In that view of the matter, respondents would be liable to pay compensation to the petitioners."

The tribunal directed the respondents to jointly and severally pay 37.64 lakh with interest at 7.5 per cent per annum, applicable from the date the petition was filed.

First Published Date: 11 May 2025, 10:54 AM IST
TAGS: Accident Compensation Accident Road Accident Road Safety

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.