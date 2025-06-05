World Environment Day 2025: Here's 5 EV bikes to make your commute greener

Here are five of the most compelling electric motorcycles you can consider buying in India to make your commute eco-friendly:

On World Environment Day 2025, there's no better time to think about the impact of your commute on the planet. With cities getting more congested and air quality deteriorating, switching to an electric motorcycle is a meaningful way to reduce your carbon footprint. Thanks to advances in battery tech, range, and charging infrastructure, electric motorcycles have now become viable for everyday riders, not just early adopters.

1 Ultraviolette F77 For those who want a high-performance electric bike with premium features, the Ultraviolette F77 is the benchmark. The top-spec variant delivers an IDC range of 307 km and a top speed of 152 kmph, making it suitable even for highway runs. It features aircraft-grade components, a sharp trellis frame, and a futuristic design. Riders get multiple modes, a TFT console with connected features, and fast charging, 0 to 80 per cent in about 50 minutes with the boost charger. It rivals petrol-powered bikes in the 300cc–400cc category in both performance and price. The Ultraviolette is one of the most expensive EV bikes on this list, coming in at ₹2.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

2 Revolt RV400 The Revolt RV400 continues to lead the affordable electric motorcycle segment with its price tag of ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom). It offers a 150 km real-world range and a top speed of 85 kmph, ideal for city usage. Features like swappable batteries, three ride modes, regenerative braking, and voice-activated controls make it a practical choice. It also comes with a compact digital instrument cluster and mobile app integration for battery tracking and service alerts. Its lightweight design and low running cost make it perfect for first-time EV buyers.

3 Ola Roadster X Newly launched in 2025, the Ola Roadster X is Ola Electric’s first full-fledged electric motorcycle and represents a major leap from their scooter lineup. The Roadster X gets a futuristic styling, a liquid-cooled motor, and other features that target the premium electric motorcycle segment. The motorbike features three trims with 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh and 4.5 kWh battery capacities. The claimed top speed is stated to be around 118 kmph and the largest battery pack of the bike is claimed to provide a range close to 252 km. Each variant of the Ola Roadster X comes with a 4.3-inch LCD instrument console. It has features like Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, reverse mode, and cruise control. All the variants get brake-by-wire, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), over-the-air (OTA) updates, and an all-LED lighting setup. The Roadster X starts at a price of ₹1 lakh (ex-showroom).

5 Oben Rorr At ₹1.5 lakh (ex-showroom), the Oben Rorr combines sporty aesthetics with great performance, making it a standout in the mid-range electric motorcycle category. It claims a range of up to 187 km on a single charge and a top speed of 100 kmph. The Rorr’s acceleration, 0 to 40 kmph in 3 seconds (claimed) and fast charging, 0 to 80 per cent in 2 hours, make it a capable urban contender in the EV space. It also includes modern features in line with other motorbikes, like geo-fencing, ride data and live tracking.

