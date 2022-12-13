HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles This Carmaker Rolls 300,000th Electric Cars In Four Years

This carmaker rolls 300,000th electric cars in four years

Chinese electric car manufacturer has rolled out its 300,000th EV since its first model was introduced in 2018. The carmaker's 300,000th model was a Blue coloured Nio ET5 mid-size sedan, which was produced at the automaker's Second Advanced Manufacturing Base. Besides announcing this achievement, Nio has also said it intends to launch five new electric cars in the first half of next year. Currently, Nio makes a total of six electric cars, which include models like the ET5 sedan, ES8 flagship SUV, ESD6 SUV, EC6 coupe SUV, ES7 SUV and ET7 flagship sedan.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Dec 2022, 12:39 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Nio achieved the 300,000th car production milestone in four years.
Nio achieved the 300,000th car production milestone in four years.
Nio achieved the 300,000th car production milestone in four years.
Nio achieved the 300,000th car production milestone in four years.

Also Read : Apple car could cost less than what you think; expected to launch in 2026

The carmaker reached the 200,000th vehicle production milestone in April this year. Hence, the automaker took less than eight months to produce the latest 100,000th premium electric cars. This shows how the EV manufacturer is growing significantly. The carmaker has claimed that cumulatively it sold a total of 273,741 electric cars through the end of November 2022.

The achievement for the EV manufacturer comes at a time when it is expanding business in terms of volume and geography as well. The Chinese auto company is expanding its business in different European countries as part of its overall growth strategy. The automaker has recently launched the ET7 electric car in Germany, Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
 
₹8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Eqc (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqc
Electric | Automatic
₹1.07 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Audi E-tron (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron
Electric | Automatic
₹99.99 Lakhs - 1.16 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra E20 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra E20 Nxt
 
₹6 - 8 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Bmw Ix (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Ix
Electric | Automatic
₹1.16 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

In its attempt to expand business across the world, Nio aims to operate in more than 25 countries and territories by 2025. For business expansion, Nio is focusing on developing electric vehicle charging infrastructure and battery swapping station network as well, alongside launching its electric cars to new markets.

India being a major automobile market and having a huge growth potential for the electric vehicles, it could be interesting to see Nio launching its electric cars here. However, the brand has not revealed any plan regarding that yet.

 

First Published Date: 13 Dec 2022, 12:39 PM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and just the right-sized city car
BYD Atto 3 First Drive Review: Pricey But Promising Electric SUV!
All-new Range Rover Sport
Deliveries for all-new Range Rover Sport SUV commence. Check details
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features

Trending this Week

KTM_RC16_1
KTM RC16 MotoGP superbike showcased at India Bike Week 2022
BMW_S_1000_RR_11
BMW S 1000 RR sportsbike launched in India
Ola_S1_Air_main_1666430289005
What offers are available on Ola electric scooters in December?
Tesla_Model_Y
Tesla officially enters this Asian country
Model_Y
Tesla Model Y is cheapest in this country

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

This carmaker rolls 300,000th electric cars in four years
This carmaker rolls 300,000th electric cars in four years
Delhi govt launches sixth 'tactical urbanism trial' to make roads safer
Delhi govt launches sixth 'tactical urbanism trial' to make roads safer
Volkswagen Golf R is the fastest Volkswagen R on Nurburgring-Nordschleife
Volkswagen Golf R is the fastest Volkswagen R on Nurburgring-Nordschleife
Apple car could cost less than what you think; expected to launch in 2026
Apple car could cost less than what you think; expected to launch in 2026
Longest running Toyota car ever? This 30-yr old Corolla has clocked 20 lakh kms
Longest running Toyota car ever? This 30-yr old Corolla has clocked 20 lakh kms

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city