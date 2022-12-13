HT Auto
Apple Car Could Cost Less Than What You Think; Expected To Launch In 2026

Apple car could cost less than what you think; expected to launch in 2026

Apple car is one of the most eagerly-awaited cars around the globe but it isn't coming any time before 2026. And while the Apple car - unofficially often referred to as iCar - is expected to be as premium as iPhones, a report now suggests it could carry a price sticker that is less than $100,000.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Dec 2022, 12:14 PM
This is a rendering of what the Apple car may eventually look like. ((Image: Vanarama))
This is a rendering of what the Apple car may eventually look like.

Apple has been looking to enter the lucrative world of automobiles for some time now and has been working on its first-ever car under what is called Project Titan. Details of Project Titan have been a closely-guarded secrets with no concrete information on body type, battery set-up, performance specs or even pricing. At least till now. Sources tell Bloomberg that once the Apple car is officially launched for select markets, it could be priced at under $100,000. This means the car could be more affordable than the likes of GM Hummer EV and Mercedes EQS electric sedan.

Other yet-to-be-officially-confirmed details about the Apple car highlight that it will have an advanced driver assistance system with an array of lidar and radar sensors to help it manage road and traffic conditions on its own, pending regulatory approvals.

Project Titan may be a closely-guarded secret but it is also one that has been through quite a rollercoaster ride. In 2016, Apple dropped plans of actually manufacturing a vehicle and instead, focus on autonomous drive tech. But the plan to have an actual car model quickly came back on track with Apple looking for an actual manufacturer to build the vehicle. Talks with Hyundai and Nissan eventually fell apart. Rumours of a partnership with Toyota, LG and Magna have also been just that - rumours.

With a number of consumer electronics' giants like Xiaomi and Sony looking at having their own automobiles - either indepdently or through partnerships, it could make for a very exciting future if Apple does indeed come out with its own car.

First Published Date: 13 Dec 2022, 12:13 PM IST
TAGS: Apple Apple car iCar Mercedes Hummer EV
