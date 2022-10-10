HT Auto
Tesla smashes new record in China as Shanghai plant fires on all cylinders

Tesla competes against a long lineup of local as well as global players in the Chinese EV market which is led by local giant BYD.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Oct 2022, 08:46 AM
Tesla sold a record 83,135 in wholesales in China in the month of September. This is the most that the US-based electric vehicle (EV) company has ever sold in any one month in the country. The data was released by China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) and clearly points to the Elon Musk-led company consolidating its position of strength in what is the world's largest EV market.

The Tesla plant in Shanghai serves as the base from where the company not only caters to local demand but also exports to several European market. The Shanghai factory was also the first Tesla plant outside of the US. In recent times, there have been production and supply-related challenges but these have pressures have gradually eased. The previous high of 78,906 units was achieved in June but the figures from September point to how Tesla is now switching to the fastest lane. "The record high sales of China-made Tesla cars showed electric vehicles have been leading the mobility trend," the company said in a statement.

Tesla competes against a long lineup of local as well as global players in the Chinese EV market. The world's largest electric car maker sees China as an extremely crucial market, one that will determine its prospects the world over. Opened in 2019, the Shanghai plant then has been a key hub of activity where units of Model 3 and Model Y are manufactured.

But although Tesla is a widely recognized brand in China and a key EV player, it is still quite a distance behind first-placed BYD which sold over two lakh units in the market here in September. In fact, most EV makers have reported higher - and climbing - sales with government subsidies and volatile crude oil prices emerging as two big factors pushing potential car buyers towards electric options.

First Published Date: 10 Oct 2022, 08:46 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla EV Electric car Electric vehicle BYD
