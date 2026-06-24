Tata Sierra EV exterior fully revealed in fresh teaser ahead of June 30 launch

Tata Sierra EV is one of the most-awaited electric SUVs in the Indian market, which is all set for launch in the country on June 30. The electric SUV has been making headlines since the very first time when Tata Motors showcased the concept version of the model at the 2020 Auto Expo. Now, with the ICE version of the Sierra already launched, Tata Motors is ready to introduce the electric SUV. Ahead of the upcoming launch, the homegrown carmaker has teased the SUV again.

Tata Sierra EV is one of the most-awaited electric SUVs in India, and it is slated to launch on June 30.

Interestingly, while the teaser video has revealed the exterior design of the upcoming Tata Sierra EV, showing us the styling elements, the clip also suggests that the EV will come as a highly capable off-roader, just like its sibling, the Tata Harrier EV. The teaser video claims the Tata Sierra EV will get a dual motor setup, powering all four wheels with one motor fitted to each axle.

Tata Sierra EV is expected to come as a tough electric off-roader with suave styling and a premium cabin.

Speaking of the design, the front profile of the Tata Sierra EV looks similar to the ICE version of the SUV. However, being an electric car, it sheds the conventional grille and dons closed panels in place of it. The dual-tone panel fitments at the front profile give it a suave look. There is a skid plate, sleek LED DRL, LED headlamps, vertically stacked fog lamps, etc.

Moving to the side profile, the Tata Sierra EV sports stylish aero-alloy wheels, chunky body cladding, and flush-fitting door handles. The blackened A and C pillars give the SUV a floating roof theme as well as the iconic alpine glass vibe, a design element synonymous with the original Sierra SUV. At the side profile, the SUV also carries the Tata.ev badging.

Tata Sierra EV gets a flat back with sleek LED lighting setup.

Moving to the back, the SUV sports a flat tailgate. The sleek LED taillights are connected by a slip LED strip running through the centre of the tailgate. There is a chunky black bumper with sleek reflectors and a chunky skid plate. All these elements at the front and back hint at a tough off-roading character of the SUV.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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