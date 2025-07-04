Copyright © HT Media Limited
Tata Harrier EV production commences in India, deliveries to begin this month

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
Updated on: 04 Jul 2025, 18:18 PM
The new Tata Harrier EV is priced between 21.49 lakh and 30.23 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant, and is the new flagship electric offering from the automaker.

The new Tata Harrier EV will reach dealerships soon with deliveries set to begin later this month
Tata Motors has commenced series production of the new Harrier EV at its Pune facility in Maharashtra. The new Tata Harrier EV is the brand’s new flagship electric offering and is priced between 21.49 lakh and 30.23 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant. Tata says it has received an “overwhelmingly market response" and has a robust booking pipeline for the new Harrier EV. The model will start arriving at dealerships soon while deliveries are set to begin later this month.

Tata Harrier EV Production Begins

The new Tata Harrier EV is based on the acti.ev+ architecture, an optimised version of the same platform as the ICE version. The electric SUV is available in Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) and Quad-Wheel Drive (QWD) configurations. The former comes with a single electric motor mounted on the rear axle, while the latter gets two electric motors, mounted on either axle.

Tata claims a real-world range between 420 km and 490 km on the Harrier EV, depending on the variant and battery pack

Tata Harrier EV: Power, Battery & Range

The Tata Harrier EV RWD variants get the single motor churning out 235 bhp and 315 Nm, while the QWD dual-motor setup produces 391 bhp and 504 Nm of peak torque. The SUV is available with two battery options. The lower variants get the 65 kWh battery pack offering 538 km (MIDC) on a single charge. The higher variants get the 75 kWh battery pack with a range of 627 km (RWD) and 622 km (QWD) on full charge, according to MIDC testing.

Tata Harrier EV: Features

On the feature front, the Harrier EV is packed to the gills with a digital console, a Samsung Neo QLED display from Harman, Dolby Atmos sound system, and a 540-degree surround view system minimising blind-spots while parking. The model also gets a digital IRVM and even a transparent feature that allows you to look beneath the vehicle, when tackling rough roads.

The Harrier EV gets a feature-packed cabin with a host of as well as connected systems, and infotaiment tech

The Harrier EV is available in four colours - Nainital Nocturne, Empowered Oxide, Pristine White, and Pure Grey. It also gets the all-black Stealth Edition right from the launch.

First Published Date: 04 Jul 2025, 18:18 PM IST
