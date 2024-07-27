Tata Curvv EV features leaked ahead of launch. Check them out

Tata Motors is preparing to launch a new Curvv EV on the 7th of August in the Indian market. We will soon be driving it and will bring the full review of it on the website. The homegrown manufacturers have started releasing teasers of the new coupe SUV on their social media channels. Now, the brochure of the Curvv has been leaked online and it reveals the features that the electric vehicle will come equipped with.

First, on the exterior, there would be flush door handles, 18-inch alloy wheels with aero inserts and a spacious boot along with space under the front boot. There would also be an electric panoramic sunroof that will make the cabin feel airy.

Tata Curvv EV: Interior features

There would be a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system from Harman that will be equipped with Arcade.ev app suite, multiple voice assistants and a powered tailgate with gesture activation. Tata is also offering vehicle-to-vehicle charging and vehicle-to-load functionality.

The interior would come with ventilated seats, a 6-way electrically adjustable driver seat and a co-driver seat. The rear seat would have a two-step recline function along with a centre console. Tata will also offer paddle shifters to change the regeneration level. A few safety features on offer will be Level 2 ADAS, ESP with driver doze-off alert, 6 airbags and all-wheel disc brakes.

Other features that one of the teasers revealed are a digital TFT screen for the driver, a wireless charger, ambient lighting, automatic climate control and a new four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo.

Tata Motors will also launch an ICE-powered version of the Curvv. It will launch after the Curvv EV and will be competing directly against the Citroen Basalt along with other compact SUVs. The ICE-powered Curvv will be offered with two petrol engines and a diesel engine. There would be manual as well as automatic gearbox on offer.

