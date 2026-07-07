Planning to buy Tata Sierra EV? Here's what the base variant offers

Tata Motors launched the Tata Sierra EV in India last week, at an introductory starting price of ₹18.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The Sierra EV is available in six variants: Pure, Pure S, Adventure, Empowered, Empowered A, and Empowered A QWD. The QWD is essentially quad wheel drive, which is actually Tata Motors' term for all-wheel drive (AWD).
If you are planning to buy the Tata Sierra EV and considering the base variant Pure, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you to aid your purchase process. In this article, we will discuss what the Pure variant of the Tata Sierra EV offers.
The base variant of the Tata Sierra EV is available in three of the total seven colour options. These three colours are the Coorg Clouds, Pure Grey and Pristine White.
Tata Sierra EV Pure: Key features
Category
Features
Exterior
Bi-LED projector headlamps
Light Saber LED DRLs & tail lamp
18-inch alloy wheels
Follow-me-home headlamps
Electric adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators
LED turn indicators
Air purifier with PM 2.5 filter
Shark fin antenna with GPS
Valet mode
Flush door handles with welcome lights
Illuminated ring on charging bowl
High-mounted LED stop lamp
Interior
12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment
10.25-inch digital driver display
iRA.ev connected car suite with advance 5G
Rear AC vents
Cooled glovebox
Monostable gear shifter
Paddle shifters for multi-mode regen
Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
Steering-mounted controls
Tilt & telescopic steering with illuminiated logo
Rear window sunshade
Over-the-air (OTA) updates
All door power windows
EV route planner for Android Auto
One shot up/down driver window
Vanity mirror on driver & co-driver side
Front armrest with storage
12V power outlet in boot
Adjustable headrest in front & rear row
Auxiliary lamp in tailgate
250+ native voice assist commands in 6 languages
Amazon Alexa voice assistant
8 speakers (4 speakers + 4 tweeters)
6-way manually adjustable driver seat
4-way manually adjustable co-driver seat
Prismatic IRVM
Drive modes (Economy, City & Sport)
Fully Automatic Temperature Control (FATC)
2 front Type-C USB (15W multimedia + 65W charging)
2 rear 65W Type-C USB
Electric tailgate release
Safety
6 airbags (Driver, co-driver, curtain & side airbags)
Auto headlamps
Rain-sensing wipers
Central locking with PEPS key fob and push-button start
Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with 19 features
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Perimetric Alarm System
All-wheel disc brakes
ISOFIX
Cruise control
Tyre repair kit
Front-row height-adjustable seat belts
Rear wiper with washer system
Rear camera with Park Assist Guides
Electronic parking brake with auto hold
Others
Ultra glide suspension
Tata Sierra EV: Features
In terms of features, the entry-level Tata Sierra EV variant comes equipped with bi-LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs and tail lights, 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, LED turn indicators, follow-me-home headlamps, electrically adjustable ORVMs, flush door handles with welcome lights, etc.
Inside the cabin, it gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch driver’s display, automatic climate control, three 65W Type-C charging ports, cooled glove box, rear AC vents, electric tailgate, rear window sunshades, wireless phone mirroring, front armrest storage and an air purifier, among others.
On the safety front, the SUV gets features like six airbags, TPMS, rear camera with parking assist, electronic parking brake with auto hold, rain-sensing wipers, all-wheel disc brakes, a rear wiper and washer, etc.
Tata Sierra EV Pure: Battery, range
Powering the base variant of the Sierra EV is a 63 kWh battery pack. The Pure variant gets a single electric motor powering the rear wheels. The electric powertrain onboard the Pure variant of the SUV churns out 235 bhp peak power and 315 Nm of maximum torque. It promises up to 566 km of certified range on a single charge.