Planning to buy Tata Sierra EV? Here's what the base variant offers

Tata Motors launched the Tata Sierra EV in India last week, at an introductory starting price of ₹18.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The Sierra EV is available in six variants: Pure, Pure S, Adventure, Empowered, Empowered A, and Empowered A QWD. The QWD is essentially quad wheel drive, which is actually Tata Motors' term for all-wheel drive (AWD).

If you are planning to buy the Tata Sierra EV and considering the base variant Pure, here is a quick and comprehensive look at what this trim offers.

If you are planning to buy the Tata Sierra EV and considering the base variant Pure, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you to aid your purchase process. In this article, we will discuss what the Pure variant of the Tata Sierra EV offers.

Tata Sierra EV Pure: Colours

The base variant of the Tata Sierra EV is available in three of the total seven colour options. These three colours are the Coorg Clouds, Pure Grey and Pristine White.

Tata Sierra EV Pure: Key features Category Features Exterior Bi-LED projector headlamps

Light Saber LED DRLs & tail lamp

18-inch alloy wheels

Follow-me-home headlamps

Electric adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators

LED turn indicators

Air purifier with PM 2.5 filter

Shark fin antenna with GPS

Valet mode

Flush door handles with welcome lights

Illuminated ring on charging bowl

High-mounted LED stop lamp Interior 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment

10.25-inch digital driver display

iRA.ev connected car suite with advance 5G

Rear AC vents

Cooled glovebox

Monostable gear shifter

Paddle shifters for multi-mode regen

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

Steering-mounted controls

Tilt & telescopic steering with illuminiated logo

Rear window sunshade

Over-the-air (OTA) updates

All door power windows

EV route planner for Android Auto

One shot up/down driver window

Vanity mirror on driver & co-driver side

Front armrest with storage

12V power outlet in boot

Adjustable headrest in front & rear row

Auxiliary lamp in tailgate

250+ native voice assist commands in 6 languages

Amazon Alexa voice assistant

8 speakers (4 speakers + 4 tweeters)

6-way manually adjustable driver seat

4-way manually adjustable co-driver seat

Prismatic IRVM

Drive modes (Economy, City & Sport)

Fully Automatic Temperature Control (FATC)

2 front Type-C USB (15W multimedia + 65W charging)

2 rear 65W Type-C USB

Electric tailgate release Safety 6 airbags (Driver, co-driver, curtain & side airbags)

Auto headlamps

Rain-sensing wipers

Central locking with PEPS key fob and push-button start

Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with 19 features

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Perimetric Alarm System

All-wheel disc brakes

ISOFIX

Cruise control

Tyre repair kit

Front-row height-adjustable seat belts

Rear wiper with washer system

Rear camera with Park Assist Guides

Electronic parking brake with auto hold Others Ultra glide suspension

Tata Sierra EV: Features

In terms of features, the entry-level Tata Sierra EV variant comes equipped with bi-LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs and tail lights, 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, LED turn indicators, follow-me-home headlamps, electrically adjustable ORVMs, flush door handles with welcome lights, etc.

Inside the cabin, it gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch driver’s display, automatic climate control, three 65W Type-C charging ports, cooled glove box, rear AC vents, electric tailgate, rear window sunshades, wireless phone mirroring, front armrest storage and an air purifier, among others.

On the safety front, the SUV gets features like six airbags, TPMS, rear camera with parking assist, electronic parking brake with auto hold, rain-sensing wipers, all-wheel disc brakes, a rear wiper and washer, etc.

Tata Sierra EV Pure: Battery, range

Powering the base variant of the Sierra EV is a 63 kWh battery pack. The Pure variant gets a single electric motor powering the rear wheels. The electric powertrain onboard the Pure variant of the SUV churns out 235 bhp peak power and 315 Nm of maximum torque. It promises up to 566 km of certified range on a single charge.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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