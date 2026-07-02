Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Planning To Buy Tata Sierra Ev? Battery And Specifications Explained

Planning to buy Tata Sierra EV? Battery and specifications explained

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 02 Jul 2026, 11:30 am
Follow us on:

If you are planning to buy the Tata Sierra EV but are not able to decide on the battery pack option, here is a quick and comprehensive guide detailing the battery pack options of the electric SUV and their specifications.

Tata Sierra EV gets two battery pack options: 63 kWh and 75 kWh, with the latter promising a maximum of up to 530 km real-world range.
Tata Sierra.ev
EMI starting at just
₹24,600/ month
Check Eligibility

Tata Motors has finally launched the much-awaited electric SUV Tata Sierra EV, which comes as an all-electric iteration of the Tata Sierra that marked the revival of an iconic nomenclature in the country's automobile market. Launched at an introductory price of 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tata Sierra EV is available in six variants and two battery pack choices. The battery pack options for the SUV are 63 kWh and 75 kWh units, with the latter promising a maximum of up to 530 km C75 real-world range and 665 km MIDC-certified range.

Limited Time Deals on Popular cars

Mahindra BE 6 ₹ 18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹24,800/ month
Check Eligibility
Tata Sierra ₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹15,100/ month
Check Eligibility
VinFast VF7 ₹ 21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹28,700/ month
Check Eligibility
Mahindra XEV 9S ₹ 19.95 - 30.2 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹26,100/ month
Check Eligibility
Mahindra Scorpio N ₹ 13.49 - 24.34 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹17,700/ month
Check Eligibility
Kia Seltos ₹ 10.99 - 20.39 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹14,400/ month
Check Eligibility

If you are planning to buy the Tata Sierra EV but are not able to decide on the battery pack option, here is a quick and comprehensive guide detailing the battery pack options of the electric SUV and their specifications.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Sierra.ev
₹18.79 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹24,600/ month
Check Eligibility
Mahindra BE 6
₹18.90 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹24,800/ month
Check Eligibility
Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella
₹23.60 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹30,900/ month
Check Eligibility
Hyundai Creta EV
₹18.02 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹23,600/ month
Check Eligibility
VinFast VF7
₹21.89 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹28,700/ month
Check Eligibility
MG ZS EV
₹17.99 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹44,718/ month
Check Eligibility

Tata Sierra EV: Battery and specifications

Tata Sierra EV: Battery & specifications details
Sierra EV 63Sierra EV 75Sierra EV 75 QWD
VariantPure, Adventure, EmpoweredAdventure, EmpoweredEmpowered
Battery pack63 kWh75 kWh
Motor

Single

Rear: PMSM

Single

Rear: PMSM

Dual

Front: Induction

Rear: PMSM

Maximum power235 bhp206 bhp

Front: 138 bhp

Rear: 206 bhp

Maximum torque315 Nm504 Nm
DrivetrainRWDQWD (AWD)
Ingress protection for motor & battery packIP67
DC fast charging (20%-80%)25 mins (above 110kW 260A charger input)26 mins (above 120kW 330A charger input)
AC fast charging (10%-100% using 7.2 KW charger)9.3 hours10.7 hours
Maximum range (MIDC)535 km665 km624 km
Real-world range440-460510-530480-500

Tata Sierra EV is available in two battery pack options: 63 kWh and 75 kWh, while there are two drivetrain options. The 63 kWh battery pack is exclusively available with a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) setup, while the 75 kWh unit is available with both RWD and quad-wheel-drive (QWD) setups.

The Sierra EV 63 churns out 235 bhp peak power and 315 Nm of maximum torque, while the Sierra EV 75 RWD generates 206 bhp power and 315 Nm torque. The Sierra EV 75 QWD comes with a dual-motor setup. The front motor generates 138 bhp power, while the rear one churns 206 bhp. It pumps out 504 Nm of maximum torque.

The Sierra EV 63 promises a real-world range of up to 460 km on a single charge, while the real-world range for the Sierra EV 75 is up to 530 km. For the Sierra EV QWD, the real-world range is up to 500 km, as Tata Motors claims.

Speaking of charging, the 63 kWh battery pack can be topped up from 20% to 80% in around 25 minutes, while the 75 kWh battery pack takes about 26 minutes to reach the 80% charge level from 20%.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 02 Jul 2026, 11:30 am IST
TAGS: Tata Sierra EV Tata Sierra EV
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Get your

Tata Sierra.ev
at ₹24,568/ month

Based on your credit profile

Check your eligibility in 1 minute
Check Eligibility
100% secure No impact on credit score