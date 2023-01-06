HT Auto
MG4 EV teased officially ahead of unveiling at Auto Expo 2023

MG Motor India will be participating in the Auto Expo 2023 and they will be showcasing several products at its pavilion. This is not the first time that MG is participating in the Expo, The manufacturer was there at the Auto Expo 2020 also. One of the main attractions for the manufacturer will be the MG4 EV hatchback that the manufacturer will showcase. Now, the brand has revealed a new teaser video of the MG4 EV on its social media.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Jan 2023, 09:33 AM
The new MG4 electric crossover spans 4,287 mm in length, 1,836 mm in width and 1,506 mm in height.

MG is already selling the MG4 EV in the global market. The electric hatchback is based on the brand's Modular Scalable Platform (MSP) which belongs to MG's parent company SAIC. The platform is made specifically for electric vehicles. In terms of dimensions, the MG4 EV measures 4,287 mm in length and has a wheelbase of 2,705 mm. The dimensions are a bit smaller than the MG ZS EV which is sold in India. However, the space on the inside could be identical considering the MG4 EV is based on a born electric platform.

The MG4 EV is sold with a 51 kWh or 64 kWh battery pack. Depending on the battery pack, the driving range on a single charge could be up to 450 km on a single charge. The 64 kWh battery pack can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 35 minutes with a fast charger.

The PMS motor is mounted on the rear axle. It produces 201 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. MG4 EV can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 7.9 seconds while the top speed is 160 kmph.

The electric hatchback comes loaded with a lot of features such as a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charger, multi-function steering wheel, automatic climate control and 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system which runs on iSmart UI. There is also connected car technology on offer and Advanced Driver Aids System.

First Published Date: 06 Jan 2023, 09:33 AM IST
TAGS: MG4 EV MG electric vehicles Auto Expo 2023
