Mahindra XEV 9e & BE 6e ready for India: What can you expect

Homegrown carmaker, Mahindra and Mahindra is all set to expand its foodprint into the Indian electric passenger vehicle market with the introduction of two new products, XEV 9e and BE 6e . Both the Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e will be the first products from the company to underpin the INGLO platform which is the born electric platform of the Mahindra.

INGLO is the dedicated electric vehicle platform from Mahindra making it the first skateboard platform by the carmaker. The company claims that this lightweight, flat-floor skateboard structure is one of the lightest platforms available currently. Besides sharing the details on the platform, Mahindra also shared few details on the design, specs and features of the XEV 9e and the BE 6e.

Mahindra XEV 9e & BE 6e: Design

Earlier in the month, Mahindra had shared the design sketches of the upcoming XEV 9e and BE 6e. Both the electric SUVs will have a futuristic look with sharp elements. While the XEV 9e will come with a connected LED lightbar at the front along with a vertical light system, the BE 6e will get XUV 3XO-inspired light system at the front. The XEV 9e will come with a closed grille and a swooping bonnet with the new Mahindra EV logo.

Unlike the XEV 9e, the Mahindra BE 6e electric SUV will boast a BE logo instead of the Mahindra logo at the front. At the sides, the XEV 9e and BE 6e will get bold character lines and large wheel arches which are expected to house alloy wheels measuring up to 18 inches. At the rear, the XEV 9e and BE 6e will offer connected LED taillights.

The new Born Electric SUVs are likely to sport a new UI and UX over other Mahindra vehicles

Mahindra XEV 9e & BE 6e: Features

The previous teasers have given a glimpse as to what to expect from the Mahindra XEV 9e and the BE 6e. The Mahindra BEV 6e will be getting a dual screen layout, while the XEV 9e will get a triple screen layout confirming what we have seen in spy shots previously. Both models get a massive panoramic sunroof, a nearly squared steering wheel with what appear to be haptic buttons and an illuminated ‘BE’ logo. The steering wheel also gets toggle buttons as well as ADAS aids on the right side. The paddle shifters are also visible for regen duties.

Both SUVs sport different gear shift levers on the centre console, while the XEV 9e sports a third screen for the front seat passenger. Both electric SUVs are expected to offer ADAS technology among other features like wireless charging, ventilated seats among others.

Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e: Specs

Mahindra will equip the XEV 9e and BE 6e electric SUVs with two types of EV batteries. According to R Velusamy who heads the automotive technology department at Mahindra, the upcoming electric cars will get a 59kWh and a 79kWh battery pack to power them. The two EVs, based on Mahindra's new INGLO platform which will use the Blade battery technology borrowed from Chinese EV giant BYD and will be compatible with DC fast chargers. Velusamy said that both the EVs will be able to recharge from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes using a 175kW DC fast charger. Expect the two batteries to offer between 450 kms and 500 kms range on a single charge.

Mahindra has also revealed what sort of performance is expected from the two electric SUVs. Velusamy revealed that both EVs will come with a single electric motor placed on the rear axle. It will offer power output ranging between 228 bhp and 282 bhp. This would make the XEV 9e and BE 6e two of the most powerful electric cars in India. The BE 6e could also get two electric motors and could offer better power output.

