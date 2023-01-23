In pics: Aptera Delta Launch Edition is an EV that requires no power from grid
Aptera Delta Launch Edition can run a 643 km range on a single charge at a top speed of 162.5 kmph.
Aptera Motors has unveiled its Delta Launch Edition electric three-wheeler that is ready to enter production later this year.
Aptera Delta Launch Edition comes with a teardrop shape that enables it with higher aerodynamic efficiency.
The electric three wheeler gets integrated solar panels that enables it to run 64 km on a pure solar energy.
Similar ProductsFind more Cars
The EV is capable of running 643 km range on a fully charged battery combined with the solar energy generated by the solar panels.
The cabin of the EV looks neat and clean with minimalist approach.
Despite being a such a small and compact vehicle, it offers ample space for cargo at the back.
The manufacturer claims the EV comes with sturdy material and a highly aerodynamic design that enables it to stay stable even at high speed.
First Published Date: 23 Jan 2023, 11:12 AM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle
Recommended for youView all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now