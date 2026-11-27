Hyundai has unveiled the Mercury Concept at the 2026 Guangzhou International Auto Show, offering a preview of its upcoming compact electric SUV for China. The production model, called the Ioniq M, is scheduled to arrive in the first half of 2027 and will eventually get a battery-swapping version developed in partnership with CATL.

Hyundai Mercury Concept: Design and styling

The Mercury is a B-segment premium SUV developed by Hyundai's Chinese design and engineering team. It follows a market-specific design direction called 'The Origin', with styling intended to appeal to local buyers. The concept also continues Hyundai's planetary naming convention, following the Venus and Earth concepts.

Its exterior features a low-set front end, sharply angled bonnet and slim daytime running lights arranged to create an H-shaped lighting signature. The Citrine Neon yellow-green finish is complemented by large geometric wheels, pronounced wheel arches and dark lower-body cladding. A contrasting roof, steeply raked windscreen and flush-style door handles further distinguish its profile.

At the rear, the concept gets a full-width lighting arrangement with Ioniq lettering integrated into the centre. An integrated roof spoiler, sculpted tailgate and prominent lower bumper complete the design. Hyundai has also incorporated subtle M-shaped design elements as Easter eggs.

CATL battery swapping and AI technology

One of the key developments planned for the production Ioniq M is a battery-swapping option. Hyundai is working with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd (CATL) on the system, which would allow owners to replace a depleted battery at a compatible station instead of waiting for it to recharge.

However, Hyundai has not revealed the battery capacity, electric motor output, driving range or charging specifications. Details about the swapping infrastructure and pricing are also awaited.

The SUV will use technology developed with Chinese partners. Its driver assistance package will feature Zhuoyu L2++ ADAS, while the infotainment system will use ByteDance's Doubao conversational AI model. Both systems are being developed with Chinese driving conditions and customer preferences in mind.

Hyundai's wider China expansion

The Ioniq M will form part of a larger product offensive in China. Hyundai plans to launch an extended-range electric version of the Ioniq V, while the larger Earth Concept-based family SUV is expected to enter production in 2028. Two additional electrified models are planned for 2029.

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