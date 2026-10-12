Citroen 2CV electric concept revealed at 2026 Paris Auto Show

French automaker Citroen has unveiled the 2CV electric concept at the 2026 Paris Auto Show. However, the concept is not just a contemporary recreation of the original car, as the company aims to combine nostalgic styling with modern technology and affordability. Additionally, the proposed production model is expected to sit between the compact Ami and C3 in Citroën's lineup. The company's objective is to develop an accessible electric city car that remains lightweight, economical to operate and engaging to drive.

Citroen 2CV Concept: Dimensions

The new 2CV Concept is smaller than the original model, measuring approximately 3,700 mm in length, compared with around 3,800 mm for its predecessor. The company stated that it has kept the dimensions compact to preserve the original car's lightweight character and make the new model suitable for navigating congested urban environments. In addition, the concept targets a kerb weight of approximately 1,000 kg. The automaker is additionally collaborating with Michelin on a universal digital tyre twin. The technology is designed to monitor tyre condition and adjust vehicle behaviour according to road and environmental conditions.

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Citroen 2CV Concept: Exterior Design

The concept retains the proportions and rounded silhouette of the original 2CV while incorporating contemporary design elements. The exterior of the concept features a steep windscreen, a curved roofline, pronounced wheel arches and clean body surfaces. At the front, circular headlamps are paired with modern LED lighting signatures.

The side profile features door handles inspired by the original car, turn indicators positioned in the rear roof pillars and 19-inch steel wheels. At the rear, the curved roofline meets a black tailgate that extends into the bumper, accompanied by horizontal LED lighting elements. The registration plate also incorporates references to the various nicknames associated with the original 2CV in different parts of the world.

Citroen 2CV Concept: Interior

The cabin follows a minimalist approach rather than adopting the large-screen-heavy layout common in many modern electric vehicles. It features an open design with wide seats incorporating Citroen's Advanced Comfort technology. Moreover, the driver is presented with a cylindrical control structure that integrates the steering wheel, control stalks, gear selector paddle and Citroën Smart Vision Display. The latter projects essential driving information into the driver's line of sight.

An 8-inch square touchscreen combines digital functions with physical controls. Another distinctive feature is Radioën, a removable radio that doubles as a portable speaker, allowing occupants to take their music outside the car.

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Citroen 2CV Concept: Expected Price and Launch Timeline

Citroen is targeting a starting price of approximately €15,000 for the production version, equivalent to around ₹16.09 lakh. The model is expected to be manufactured in Europe, with the proposed price positioning it among the more affordable electric cars on the continent.

The production-spec 2CV could arrive by 2028, potentially making its debut at the Paris Motor Show that year. Such a launch would coincide with the 80th anniversary of the original 2CV's introduction in 1948.

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