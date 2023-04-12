HT Auto
EVs, bicycles to take centre stage at three-day Ride Asia Expo in Pragati Maidan

Focusing on green and sustainable mobility, the fourth edition of the Ride Asia Expo is being organizedat Pragati Maidan in Delhi from April 14 to 16. The three-day event will showcase various bicycles and electric vehicles from across Asia as well as latest trends and technologies from the world of bicycles.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Apr 2023, 16:20 PM
The Ride Asia Expo will have electric scooters, e-bikes, electric three-wheelers, among other products on display.
The event, which is being organized by Udan Media & Communication Pvt Ltd, will se participation from over 300 exhibitors, 2000+ brands, 10,000+ dealers, and distributors with over 6,500 products and services.

The Ride Asia Expo will have vehicles such as electric scooters, e-bikes, electric three-wheelers, charging technologies, lithium-iron batteries, golf carts, electric vehicle parts, and lighting equipment. Apart from latest models, the exhibit will also will feature latest accessories, giving the visitors an opportunity check out the latest form the world of bicycles and electric two-wheelers.

The expo will also have workshops and seminars conducted by industry experts, who will share their insights on the world of bicycles and electric vehicles. Visitors will also be informed about the latest safety measures, technology, and trends in the industry.

EV company Geekay Bikes will also launch three of its models in the electric bicycle segment. Apart from these, it will also showcase its complete range of bicycles, electric bicycles and electric bicycle conversion kits, specially designed for the Indian market and riding conditions.

This expo is expected to attract visitors from a wide spectrum of bicycle and EV industries and retailers of bicycles from all over the country including key decision and policy makers. “We expect to increase brand awareness, showcase the latest industry trends including the best in e bikes, build relationships, generate leads and sales while understanding the consumer preferences at the expo," said Rajesh Bhatia, MD, Geekay Bikes.


First Published Date: 12 Apr 2023, 16:18 PM IST
TAGS: electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
