BYD Sealion 7 vs BMW iX1 LWB: Chinese premium or German luxury, which side should you take?

BYD Sealion 7 was launched in India on February 17 as the fourth electric car from the Chinese automaker. Launched at a starting price of ₹48.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the Sealion 7 is available in two variants - Premium and Performance. The Performance trim is priced at ₹54.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

BYD Sealion 7 has been launched in India as the fourth electric car from the Chinese EV manufacturer and it comes challenging rivals such as BMW iX1 L

After being showcased at the Auto Expo 2025, the BYD Sealion 7 is positioned in the premium electric SUV segment and will rival some of the tough competitors in this space. These include models like the BMW iX1 LWB, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, Volvo EX40 etc.

Here is a quick comparison between the BYD Sealion 7 and BMW iX1 LWB.

BYD Sealion 7 vs BMW iX1 LWB: Price

BYD Sealion 7 is priced between ₹48.90 lakh and ₹54.90 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, BMW iX1 LWB comes priced at ₹49 lakh (ex-showroom). This means the Premium variant of the BYD Sealion 7 is cheaper than the BMW iX1 LWB.

BYD Sealion 7 vs BMW iX1 LWB: Specification

BYD Sealion 7 is available in two different variants, Premium and Performance. The battery pack remains the same for the two trims. Powered by an 82.5 kWh battery pack. The Premium variant gets a FWD setup, while the Performance trim comes with an AWD setup. The Premium variant churns out 308 bhp peak power and 380 Nm of maximum torque. It is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 6.7 seconds, while it promises up to 567-kilometre range on a full charge.

The Performance trim comes powered by the same battery pack but pumps out 522 bhp peak power and 690 Nm of maximum torque. It can accelerate 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds and run up to 542 kilometres on a full charge.

On the other hand, powering the BMW iX1 LWB is a 66.4 kWh battery pack that promises up to 531 kilometres on a full charge. It gets an FWD setup and churns out 201 bhp peak power and 250 Nm of maximum torque. The BMW iX1 LWB is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 8.6 seconds.

