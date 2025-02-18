LIVE UPDATES
Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today February 18, 2025: Tesla on a hiring spree in India immediately after PM Modi-Musk meeting. Setting up shop soon?
Latest news on February 18, 2025: Tesla is one of the most awaited electric car brands in India.
18 Feb 2025, 07:49 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Tesla on a hiring spree in India immediately after PM Modi-Musk meeting. Setting up shop soon?
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Tesla CEO Elon Musk during his visit to the US and the automaker's hiring advertisement immediately after it comes as an indication that the OEM may enter the Indian market soon.
18 Feb 2025, 07:31 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Honda ready to revive Nissan takeover talks, puts condition. Here's what it is
- The proposed Honda-Nissan deal broke down earlier this month after the former demanded that Nissan become a fully owned subsidiary of it instead of establishing a new holding company.
18 Feb 2025, 07:01 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Feb 17: BYD Sealion 7 launched, Aprilia Tuono 457 launched, Renault Kiger & Triber price hiked…
- Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
First Published Date: 18 Feb 2025, 07:01 AM IST