Cars & Bikes Auto Latest Car And Bike News Live Updates Today February 18, 2025: Tesla On A Hiring Spree In India Immediately After Pm Modi Musk Meeting. Setting Up Shop Soon?
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today February 18, 2025: Tesla on a hiring spree in India immediately after PM Modi-Musk meeting. Setting up shop soon?

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 18 Feb 2025, 07:49 AM
BYD Sealion 7 review
Latest news on February 18, 2025: Tesla is one of the most awaited electric car brands in India.

The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT Auto

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
18 Feb 2025, 07:49 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Tesla on a hiring spree in India immediately after PM Modi-Musk meeting. Setting up shop soon?

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Tesla CEO Elon Musk during his visit to the US and the automaker's hiring advertisement immediately after it comes as an indication that the OEM may enter the Indian market soon.
Read the full story here

18 Feb 2025, 07:31 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Honda ready to revive Nissan takeover talks, puts condition. Here's what it is

  • The proposed Honda-Nissan deal broke down earlier this month after the former demanded that Nissan become a fully owned subsidiary of it instead of establishing a new holding company.
Read the full story here

18 Feb 2025, 07:01 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Feb 17: BYD Sealion 7 launched, Aprilia Tuono 457 launched, Renault Kiger & Triber price hiked…

  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Read the full story here

First Published Date: 18 Feb 2025, 07:01 AM IST

