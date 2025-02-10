Ather Rizta to Ola S1 Pro Plus: Electric scooters offering the best storage

While the Indian two-wheeler market's internal combustion engine (ICE) segment is ruled by motorcycles, the electric vehicle space is dominated by electric scooters. Practicality, utility, a wider range of models along with the growing focus on personal mobility have been fuelling the growth in this space. The market today is packed with a wide range of electric scooters. Connectivity, features, performance, range, utility etc play a key role in defining the popularity of these products.

When it comes to utility, along with other things, storage capacity becomes a vital point for the consumers' consideration. For riders using the electric scooter for commuting purposes, the storage spaces means ability to carry shopping bags, other small bags, mobile phone charger, laptop etc. Also, it allows the rider to keep his or her helmet and other small stuffs in the storage, which altogether enhance the convenience for the owner during riding as well as when the vehicle is parked.

If you are looking for electric scooters in the market that offer more than 30-litre storage capacity, here are some popular offerings to consider.