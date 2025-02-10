Ather Rizta to Ola S1 Pro Plus: Electric scooters offering the best storage

Copyright © HT Media Limited
While the Indian two-wheeler market's internal combustion engine (ICE) segment is ruled by motorcycles, the electric vehicle space is dominated by electric scooters. Practicality, utility, a wider range of models along with the growing focus on personal mobility have been fuelling the growth in this space. The market today is packed with a wide range of electric scooters. Connectivity, features, performance, range, utility etc play a key role in defining the popularity of these products.
When it comes to utility, along with other things, storage capacity becomes a vital point for the consumers' consideration. For riders using the electric scooter for commuting purposes, the storage spaces means ability to carry shopping bags, other small bags, mobile phone charger, laptop etc. Also, it allows the rider to keep his or her helmet and other small stuffs in the storage, which altogether enhance the convenience for the owner during riding as well as when the vehicle is parked.
If you are looking for electric scooters in the market that offer more than 30-litre storage capacity, here are some popular offerings to consider.
The Ather Rizta was introduced as a family scooter by the company after it tasted success with 450 series of electric scooters. When it is about a family scooter, practicality and utility factors play a crucial role in buying decisions. The Ather Rizta comes offering a massive 56-litre storage capacity, which includes 34 litres of under-seat storage, while the large front apron also offers 22 litres of storage. The Ather Rizta is priced at ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom).
Ola S1 Pro Plus Gen 3 electric scooter was launched in India a few days back. It comes promising more range, improved performance and enhanced safety features as well. On the utility front, the Ola S1 Pro Plus offers 34 litres of underseat storage capacity. Also, the EV gets cubbyholes at the front, which come as another utility-focused storage option. The Ola S1 Pro Plus electric scooter comes priced at ₹1.55 lakh (ex-showroom).
River Indie is a unique-looking electric scooter from the Bengaluru-based EV startup. The scooter comes with a design that gives it a bold and sturdy appearance. On the practicality and utility front as well, the River Indie electric scooter comes with a massive 43-litre under-seat storage, which comes along with a 12-litre glove box. Combined, the electric scooter offers 55 litres of storage capacity to the owner. It comes priced at ₹1.43 lakh (ex-showroom).
While the Indian electric two-wheeler segment is dominated by EV startups, legacy players like TVS Motor Company have also made their distinct space in this category. The TVS iQube ST is another electric scooter in this segment that comes with under-seat storage of 32 litres. The TVS iQube ST is priced at ₹1.56 lakh (ex-showroom).
