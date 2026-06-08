5 most affordable EVs I would buy in India under BaaS program

Electric vehicles are being considered the future of mobility alongside strong hybrid vehicles and flex-fuel-powered cars in India, in a bid to move towards cleaner sources of energy. However, the move towards clean energy comes at a hefty upfront acquisition cost, which not a lot of customers in India can pay despite their willingness to buy an EV. Automakers introduced the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) program, which brings down the cost of the car while charging a battery rental, making the car much more affordable. Here are the 5 most affordable EVs to buy in India under the BaaS program:

Battery-as-a-Service is making EVs more affordable in India. The Tata Tiago EV leads the list, followed by the MG Comet EV, Tata Punch EV, MG Windsor EV, and Maruti Suzuki e Vitara.

1 Tata Tiago EV Engine 19.2-24 kWh cc View Offers View More Details The Tata Tiago EV is the most affordable electric car to be bought under the BaaS program, with the price starting at ₹4.69 lakh with a battery rental of ₹2.6 per km. The Tata Tiago EV comes with two different battery packs: a 19-kWh and a 24-kWh, sending power to a front-axle-mounted permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 60 bhp and 110 Nm of torque, and 73.75 bhp and 114 Nm of torque, respectively.

2 MG Comet EV Engine 17.3 kWh cc Speed 100 kmph View Offers View More Details MG Comet EV was the most affordable electric car in India before the 2026 Tata Tiago EV was introduced. The MG Comet EV’s BaaS program starts at ₹4.99 lakh with ₹3.2 per km battery rental. The MG Comet EV is powered by a 17.3-kWh battery pack sending power to a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor placed on the rear axle, producing a peak power output of 41.43 bhp and 110 Nm of torque.

3 Tata Punch EV Engine 30-40 KWh cc Speed 154 kmph View Offers View More Details The Tata Punch EV is the second most affordable electric vehicle from Tata’s electric vehicle product portfolio under the BaaS program, with the price starting at ₹6.49 lakh and a battery rental of ₹2.6 per km. The Tata Punch EV is powered by two different battery packs: a 30-kWh battery pack and a 40-kWh battery pack, powering a permanent magnet synchronous motor placed on the front axle, producing 87.16 bhp and 154 Nm of torque, and 127.39 bhp and 154 Nm of torque.

4 MG Windsor EV Engine 38-52.9 kWh cc Speed 157 kmph View Offers View More Details The MG Windsor EV is the second most affordable electric car in India, with the BaaS price starting at ₹9.99 lakh and battery rental of ₹3.99 per km. The MG Windsor EV is powered by two different battery packs: a 38 kWh battery pack and a 52.9 kWh battery pack. The power from the battery packs is sent to a permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 134.14 bhp and 200 Nm of torque

5 Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Engine 49-61 kWh cc Speed 150 kmph View Offers View More Details The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is the fifth car on the list with BaaS price starting at ₹10.99 lakh and a battery rental of ₹3.99 per km. The e Vitara is powered by two different battery packs: a 49-kWH and a 61-kWH. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara further boasts two engine configurations: 144 bhp and 171 bhp. The electric motors produce a peak torque of 189 Nm

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