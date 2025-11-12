HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles “we’ve Reached An Inflection Point For Evs In India”: Tata Motors’ Anand Kulkari

“We’ve reached an inflection point for EVs in India”: Tata Motors’ Anand Kulkari

By: Prashant Singh
| Updated on: 12 Nov 2025, 14:40 pm
  • Tata Motors’ Anand Kulkarni, in exclusive interaction with HT Auto, discusses India’s EV evolution - highlighting major battery advances, faster charging, cost reductions, 500 km real-world range, and price parity with ICE vehicles, marking a key inflection point in adoption.

anand kulkarni and harrier ev
Anand Kulkarni, Chief Product Officer and Head of HV Programs at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, spoke to HT Auto in an interview.
anand kulkarni and harrier ev
Anand Kulkarni, Chief Product Officer and Head of HV Programs at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, spoke to HT Auto in an interview.
When Tata Motors launched the Nexon EV in January 2020, it not only introduced India to a mainstream electric SUV but also set the tone for the company’s long-term electric vision. Five years later, the Indian EV market looks dramatically different with technological advances, better infrastructure, and increasing consumer confidence pushing adoption faster than ever.

In a candid conversation, Anand Kulkarni, Chief Product Officer and Head of HV Programs at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, takes us through Tata’s EV journey, from the early battery developments to achieving near price parity with ICE models, and what lies ahead for India’s electrified future.

From 30 kWh to 45 kWh: The Journey of Battery Evolution

“When you ask that question, it feels nostalgic," says Kulkarni, reflecting on Tata’s EV development journey. “We’ve been working on batteries for nearly seven years now. Even the first Nexon EV battery, launched in early 2020, started development around 2018. Over this period, the transformation has been remarkable, not just in the cells themselves, but in how we look at EV technology as a system-level evolution."

Kulkarni emphasizes that Tata’s approach to battery innovation has never been about a single component. “It’s about how chemistry, packaging, structural design, and thermal management come together and all this has to work in India’s unique conditions: high heat, humidity, dust, and rough roads. Our focus has always been on real-world durability and delivering consistent performance to the customer."

At the cell level, the company has achieved a 10% improvement in gravimetric energy density and a 20% increase in volumetric density, meaning more energy is packed into smaller, lighter cells. “That’s one of the big reasons why we’ve gone from a 30 kWh pack in the first Nexon EV to 45 kWh today and that’s a 50% jump in just a few years," he says. “And the footprint of the car hasn’t changed."

This improvement comes not just from chemistry, but also smarter packaging strategies. “We’ve evolved how we package cells into modules and modules into packs. That’s allowed us to increase energy density without changing the vehicle platform. This is engineering evolution at work."

Faster Charging, Smarter Infrastructure

When Tata began its EV journey, India’s charging ecosystem was nascent. “In 2020, most chargers were 15 or 25 kW. You could barely find a 60 kW charger anywhere," Kulkarni recalls. “Today, the landscape looks very different. 60, 80, even 100 kW chargers are becoming commonplace. Our vehicles have had to evolve to keep pace."

As a result, Tata’s EVs now support significantly faster charging speeds. “Our first Nexon EV charged at 0.7C," he explains. “Today, our Harrier EV and newer models charge at 1.5C, which effectively halves the charging time despite larger battery capacities."

Kulkarni calls this a “strategic evolution," not just a technological one. “These advances allow us to democratize range and performance across segments. The customer no longer needs to compromise and that’s what accelerates EV adoption."

The Next Five Years: More Energy, Less Cost

Looking ahead, Kulkarni expects steady, incremental improvements in battery chemistry. “Typically, you see about 2–3% improvement per year in energy density," he notes. “Over five years, that’s roughly a 10% gain and we expect this trend to continue for the next decade."

He credits this progress to continuous optimization, better active materials, improved electrode loading, and reduction in non-active components within the cell. “It’s about doing more with less, and doing it efficiently," he says.

But perhaps the biggest change is in cost. “Back in 2010, a kilowatt-hour of battery capacity cost around $1,000," he explains. “Today, it’s down to a two-digit number, that’s an enormous reduction in 15 years, driven by economies of scale, better materials, and improved manufacturing."

These cost reductions, combined with higher efficiency, are leading to what Kulkarni calls an “inflection point", the moment when electric vehicles reach cost parity with ICE counterparts.

“We’re already there," he asserts. “If you look at the Harrier.EV today, the rear-wheel-drive variant with a 75 kWh battery, its on-road price is almost identical to the automatic diesel Harrier. That’s true price parity."

However, he cautions that parity alone isn’t enough. “Price parity at 100 km range is meaningless. Customers need usable, real-world range. Today, with our EVs delivering close to 500 km on a single charge, we’ve crossed that barrier. That’s when adoption truly accelerates."

Exploring the Future: Wireless and Smart Charging

As global automakers experiment with next-gen charging technologies including inductive or wireless charging, Tata Motors, too, is watching closely. “Wireless charging is not new; we use it every day on our phones," Kulkarni says. “Scaling it up for cars is possible, but the challenge isn’t the technology, it’s the infrastructure."

He believes India’s focus should remain on expanding accessible charging rather than niche demonstrations. “For the cost of setting up one wireless charger, you could install multiple DC fast chargers. The question for us is, what adds more real-world value for Indian users?"

That said, Tata is not ignoring innovation. “We continuously evaluate emerging technologies, from smart charging systems to bi-directional energy flow. But their deployment depends on how relevant they are for Indian conditions."

Interestingly, he points out that wireless charging may find early adoption in commercial applications such as city buses. “Inductive systems make more sense on fixed routes: for example, milk-run buses that can top up at designated points. For private cars, we first need to address parking discipline, waterlogging, and space constraints before such technologies can be mainstream."

The Road Ahead

As Tata Motors continues to dominate India’s EV market with models like the Nexon EV, Tiago EV, Curvv EV and Harrier EV - Kulkarni is confident the growth momentum will only accelerate.

“In 2019, the entire Indian EV industry sold just about 300 units per month. Last month, it crossed 18,000 units. The base is still small, but the acceleration is undeniable," he says with optimism.

Kulkarni believes the next phase of India’s EV journey will be defined by affordable, high-range cars and a robust charging ecosystem. “Once people realize they can drive 400–500 km comfortably, charge quickly, and pay a comparable price, the decision to go electric will be automatic."

First Published Date: 12 Nov 2025, 14:40 pm IST
TAGS: tata motors ev electric veicle tata battery

