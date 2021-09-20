Watch: Tesla Model S Plaid kills its sibling on the drag strip

So how was the Model Y Performance's performance against Model S Plaid?

The Tesla Model S Plaid took the crown in the race and covered a quarter-mile distance two seconds faster than its sibling. While it took 9.4 seconds to cover the distance, Model Y Performance took 11.8 seconds for the same.

The video shows that Tesla Model S Plaid took 2.3 seconds to cover 0-96 kmph, while the Model Y Performance crossover covered the same in 3.7 seconds.

Interestingly, since Tesla Model S Plaid has launched the owners are trying different things with their brand new electric sedan. One person even tried to take the EV underwater and attempted to run it like a submarine. The experiment was not completely successful though. Instead of going underwater and playing submarine, the Tesla Model S Plaid choose to act like a boat.

The Tesla Model S Plaid comes as the quickest production car in the world. This electric sedan gets three different electric motors. It can run at a top speed of 321 kmph and has an acceleration capability of 0-96 kmph in 1.99 seconds. The electric powertrain on board is capable of churning out 1,020 hp of power output.