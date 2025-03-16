Volkswagen to launch 9 new cars by 2027. Which one among them will come to India?

Volkswagen is planning to launch nine new passenger vehicles in its fleet of cars by 2027. These will include both electric cars, hybrid cars as well as internal combustion engine propelled models also. The German auto giant has revealed that the OEM will launch nine new cars globally, which will include four new electric vehicles as well.

Volkswagen has just unveiled its entry-level electric car ID. EVERY1, which comes as the brand's affordable, all-electric car. Showcased in a concept guise, the Volkswagen ID. EVERY1 EV will enter production in 2027. Another electric car from the brand, including the ID. 2all1 will be launched in 2026. Both the ID. EVERY1 and ID. 2all1 electric cars will come based on the Volkswagen's new modular electric vehicle architecture MEB. Also, both these electric cars will come as front-wheel drive vehicles.

Besides that, the automaker is also working on another electric car ID. Concept GTI, which is a sporty EV slated to launch by 2027. Like the other two EVs, this one too will be underpinned by the MEB platform. Volkswagen has stated that the MEB architecture allows the electric cars with a front wheel drivetrain, a top speed of 130 kmph, thanks to a newly developed electric motor that is capable of churning out 95 bhp peak power. Also, these electric cars are expected to offer at least 250 kilometre range on a full charge.

Volkswagen is aiming to offer a diverse product portfolio to its global consumers in the coming years. Besides emphasising on he diverse powertrain portfolio for its range of passenger vehicles, the OEM will also focus on new software architecture to enhance the efficiency of the new cars as well as overall consumer experience. The automaker has stated that the ID. EVERY1 will be the first electric vehicle from the brand to use a new software architecture, which means the EV can be equipped with new functions throughout its entire life cycle.

