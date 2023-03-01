Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus trim now gets ventilated seats for an extra ₹25,000

Volkswagen India has silently updated the Taigun lineup and the top-spec GT Plus variant now comes with ventilated seats as an option. Customers can opt for the convenience feature by paying an extra ₹25,000, bringing the new asking price to ₹18.96 lakh (ex-showroom). Do note that the Taigun GT Plus variant will continue to be sold without ventilated seats at the existing price of ₹18.71 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Previously, the Volkswagen Taigun got ventilated seats only on the Topline variant with the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The addition of the feature is a big welcome and comes right in time with the onset of summer across the country. Barring the addition of ventilated seats, the Taigun GT Plus remains the same in terms of equipment and hardware. Other features available on the model include a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ambient lighting, an electric sunroof, climate control, a digital instrument console, wireless charging and more.

Also Read : Volkswagen Taigun First Drive Review

Power comes from the 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine tuned for 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 7-speed DSG gearbox. The 1.5 TSI motor comes with cylinder deactivation technology that helps improve efficiency and lower emissions from the vehicle. The entry variants draw power from the 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine paired with a 6-speed manual and a torque converter.

Similar Products Find more Cars Volkswagen Taigun 999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.1 kmpl ₹10.49 - 17.5 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Skoda Kushaq 999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.88 kmpl ₹10.5 - 17.6 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Honda All New City 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.8 kmpl ₹11 - 15.21 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers DISCONTINUED Volkswagen Vento 999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.69 kmpl ₹10 - 14.1 Lakhs* **Last recorded price Add to compare View Details UPCOMING Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 1984 cc | Petrol | Manual ₹35 Lakhs *Expected Price View Details

Ventilated seats quickly caught on in the compact SUV as a feature, given how comfortable it makes your drive. With temperatures soaring higher every year, more and more people have been opting for higher variants to make use of ventilated seats. Apart from the Taigun, other SUVs to feature ventilated seats include the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, Tata Safari, MG Hector, Hyundai Alcazar, and Skoda Kushaq.

First Published Date: