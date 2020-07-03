Top 10 cars sold in India in June: Maruti Suzuki Alto retains top spot

Auto sales affected by the coronavirus pandemic has shown signs of recovery in June. After production and sale of cars resumed in May, June has brought hopes that the sector will bounce back at pre-Covid levels soon. Among all the cars sold in June, Maruti Suzuki Alto returned as the top-selling car in the country. In fact, Maruti has as many as six cars in the top 10 list. Here is the full list.

1. Maruti Suzuki Alto

After a while, the popular hatchback from Maruti has regained the number one position as the best selling cars in India. Maruti sold 7298 units of Alto in June, down by more than 60 per cent compared to its June, 2019 figures.

2. Hyundai Creta SUV

2020 Hyundai Creta diesel manual transmission





At 7,207 units, Creta emerged as the top-selling SUV in the country for the second straight month. In May, the carmaker sold 3,212 units of new Creta SUV. Recently the company recorded more than 40,000 bookings for the new Hyundai Creta.

3. Kia Seltos SUV

Kia Seltos was the second best selling SUV in June.





Kia Motors sold 7,114 units of Seltos SUVs. That is a big jump from 1,611 units sold in May this year. With just two products on offer in India, Kia Motors managed to sell 7,275 units in the domestic market in the month of June. Almost all of the credit for the sales would go to Seltos SUV, the company's debut product which was launched in August of 2019.

4. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Wagon R (Photo courtesy: Maruti Suzuki)





WagonR stood at number four with 6,972 unit sales in June, down by 32 per cent compared to June, 2019. During the same period last year, Maruti had sold 10,228 units of Wagon R.

5. Maruti Suzuki Dzire

2020 Dzire from Maruti Suzuki.





The compact sedan from the Maruti stable has reached number five position in the list of top 10 selling cars in June with 5,834 units. In June 2019, Maruti sold 14,868 units of Dzire, 61 per cent more than what it did last month.

6. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

The new Brezza gets several style updates.





Maruti's most popular sub-compact SUV Brezza is at number six in the list with 4,542 units sold. The new Brezza was launched during the Auto Expo earlier this year. In June 2019, the older version of Brezza had clocked 8,871 units.

7. Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The new Baleno.





This premium hatchback from Maruti is at number seven on the list. The company sold 4,300 units of Baleno in June, a drop of nearly 70 per cent compared to its figures in June last year.

8. Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Celerio has been a successful product from Maruti Suzuki with AGS technology helping its case, especially in congested city conditions.





Celerio stood at number 8 in June with 4,145 unit sales. It is just 15 per cent short of what Maruti could sell in June 2019. The BS 6 version of the Celerio was recently launched by Maruti. The new Celerio might be able to revive its sales figures with the help of its BS 6 version.

9. Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue





The sub-compact SUV is placed at number 9 on the list after the company sold 4,129 units of Venue in June. That is down by more than However, in June 2019, its sales were 8763 units, compared to which sales have fallen by about 53% in June this time.

10. Tata Tiago

Tiago has been selling well for Tata Motors recently.

This entry-level hatchback car from Tata Motors became the 10th best selling car in the country in June. There are 4069 units of Tiago sold in June. However, this time Tiago sales have decreased by about 27% as compared to June last year. The 5537 unit Tata Tiago was sold in June 2019.