Maruti Dzire Tour S CNG BS 6 launched, prices start at 6.36 lakh

The BS 6-compliant Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S CNG has been silently launched in India. Its prices start at ₹6.36 lakh* for the Tour S CNG and extend up to ₹6.40 lakh* Tour S (O) CNG. There is also a Tour S (O) petrol variant which is priced at ₹5.80 lakh*.

The third-gen Maruti DZire uses the BS6 K12N 1.2-litre Dual-Jet VVT naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol powerplant instead of the BS6 K12M 1.2-litre Dual VVT naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine. The Maruti Tour S (second-gen Maruti DZire), on the flip-side, still uses the same old K12M 1.2-litre Dual VVT which is known to deliver 82 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque. The engine comes paired to a 5-speed manual transmission. Aforementioned, it is available in the petrol and petrol-CNG iterations.

The reason why the Maruti Tour S hasn't yet switched to the new K12N 1.2-litre engine is because the company plans to keep the costs in-check. The Tour S is one of the most preferred option by cab/fleet operators in India and Maruti plans to keep it that way.

India's largest car maker announced on March 16th that it will now retail the entire 'Tour' range of vehicles through its 'Commercial' channel. While it already has the Super Carry and the Eeco, it will now also sell the Tour H1 (Alto), Tour H2 (Celerio), Tour S (DZire), Tour V (Eeco) and the Tour M (Ertiga) through the same channel. For the record, there are more than 320 certified Maruti Suzuki Commercial stores in India which are spread across 235+ cities.

In recent developments, Maruti Suzuki on Sunday announced that it has shut production and office operations at its facilities in Manesar and Gurugram. The company has taken this decision in order to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus. (Read full details here)

*(ex-showroom Delhi)