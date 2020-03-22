Maruti Suzuki, India's largest car maker, announced on Sunday that it has shut production and office operations at its facilities in Gurugram and Manesar.

The decision to bring operations to a halt is in order to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus.

"Maruti Suzui has been taking all recommended precautions in its operations against the spread of COVID-19, which includes sanitization and hygiene, temperature checks, maximizing video-conferencing and minimizing contact, closing employee travel, health and distancing advisories to employees and following all government directions on the subject," an official statement issued by Maruti Suzuki read.

The company has said that the duration of the shutdown is currently not known and will only depend upon further policy announcements from the Indian Government.

A number of other OEMs are also considering a temporary shut of their facilities. Tata Motors on Saturday had said that it could shut its Pune plant if the coronavirus situation worsens in Maharashtra.

Reuters has reported that HeroMotocorp - India's largest two-wheeler maker - has already halted production till March 31 at all its facilities. U.S. carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has also halted operations at its facilities in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India from coronavirus.