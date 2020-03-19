Hyundai Venue 1.5 diesel BS 6 launched, priced from 8.09 lakh

Hyundai Venue 1.5 diesel BS 6 has been launched in India at Rs. 8.09 lakh (ex-showroom). It is ₹30,000 costlier than the BS 4 model it replaces. The new Venue 1.5 diesel has also been listed at the company's official website.

Hyundai came up with the Venue sub-compact SUV last year. At the launch, the SUV was given a BS4 compliant 1.4-litre diesel, along with other options. Now, the South Korean auto maker has silently replaced the earlier engine with the BS 6 ready 1.5-litre U2 CRDi unit.

(Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan becomes the first owner of 2020 Hyundai Creta in India)

It is the same engine which does duties on the Kia Seltos as well as the newly launched Creta. But in order to suit the Venue's character, the engine has been detuned slightly and thus delivers lower power and torque figures. In Venue it delivers a maximum power of 100 PS at 4,000 rpm, the power is backed-up by 240 Nm of peak torque. It is available with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. In Kia Seltos, however, it churns out 115 PS and 250 NM. Apart the new 1.5 oil-burner, the Venue also comes with two more engines - 1.2-litre Kappa and 1.0-litre Kappa Turbo GDI - both are BS6 compliant now.

The company will use the 1.5-litre BS6 unit in a couple of other vehicles as well, such as the new Hyundai i20 and Kia Sonet.

Apart from the engine replacement, the Venue remains more or less the same and there isn't any major revision in terms of its features.

While the base variant E with BS 6 1.5-litre engine has been priced at ₹8.09 lakh (ex-showroom), the top-end model SX(O) running on the same engine has been given a price tag of ₹11.39 lakh (ex-showroom India).

Some of key safety features of the Venue include 6 Airbags− Speed Sensing Auto Door lock, ESC/ESP & VSM (Vehicle Stability Mgt.), HAC (Hill Assist Control), BAS (Brake Assist System) and ISOFIX.