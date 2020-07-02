With just two products on offer in India, Kia Motors managed to sell 7,275 units in the domestic market in the month of June. Almost all of the credit for the sales would go to Seltos SUV, the company's debut product which was launched in August of 2019.

Kia informed on Thursday that it had managed to sell 7,114 units of the vehicle in the month of June while the remaining numbers were made up by Carnival, the company's luxury MPV which was launched at Auto Expo 2020 in February.

Seltos has been a power performer for Kia over the course of the last several months even if May turned out to be as challenging for it as it was for any other vehicle in the Indian market. Sales came down to 1,611 units in the month which saw lockdown restrictions being gradually lifted.

Direct rival Hyundai also upped its game by launching Creta 2020 which managed to outsell Seltos in May but Kia hit back by giving Seltos minor updates and a more features in the lower variant. The battle in the compact SUV segment is well and truly alive with both companies looking to woo buyers in current times of gloom.

Kia may also have another ace up its sleeve courtesy Sonet, its sub-compact SUV which is slated for a launch in the festival months starting August. This segment is perhaps the most hotly contested in the Indian car market and Kia is promising to up the bar significantly with its third product in India.