Kia Motors India introduced the refreshed Seltos earlier this month. The B-segment SUV has made headlines for its dynamic looks and a long list of features. In the latest 2020 avatar, it has improved upon an already fantastic package as Kia claims that the new Seltos has gained as much as 10 additional features over its predecessor.

Here are the top five segment-leading features of the new 2020 Seltos:

360 Degree View Camera: The Seltos comes with the first-in-segment 360-degree view camera with a blind view monitor feature which aids in parking or trundling the car around in tight spaces. It not only enhances convenience but also adds to the overall safety.

Blind View Monitor (BVM): Kia Seltos’ Blind View Monitor (BVM) presents a live video of the car’s blind spot at the 7-inch display on the instrument cluster. The screen displays view from the mirror-mounted camera as soon as turn signal (s) is activated, making it safer to maneuver the vehicle. As the name suggests, this feature eliminates blind spots which could otherwise be missed. This is usually found on high-end vehicles.

Front Parking Sensor: While the rear parking sensors have been made mandatory by the regulatory body in India, front parking sensors are not so common yet. Kia Seltos is offered with segment first front parking sensors, which makes it easier to park or ploy the car in tight spaces.

Infotainment/Sound System: The B-SUV comes equipped with first-in-segment 8-speaker Bose sound system with LED sound mood light.

8-inch Head-up Display: The company has given the Seltos a smart 8-inch head-up display, which is a segment-first feature. The smart HUD displays information to assist safe driving by minimizing movement of the driver's line of sight. The head-up screen displays the vehicle’s speed, as well as the navigational updates.