Maruti Suzuki adds S-CNG option to BS 6 version of Celerio

Maruti Suzuki on Thursday announced that it had added BS 6 Celerio to the list of cars now on offer with the added option of S-CNG. Having sold one million green vehicles, which includes CNG and Smart Hybrid vehicles, Maruti is now aiming to sell another million units in the next few years as part of its 'Mission Green Million.'

BS 6 Celerio with S-CNG option has been launched by the company in three variants - VXI is priced at ₹5.60 lakh, VXI (O) is priced at ₹5.68 lakh and Tour H2 is priced at ₹5.36 lakh (all prices are ex showroom). The BS 6 version of the car was launched earlier this year - in January, at a starting ex showroom price of ₹4.41 lakh, going up to ₹5.67 lakh. This was followed by the launch of CelerioX BS 6 at ₹4.90 lakh (ex showroom). The car runs on the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol sipping engine which is used in a variety of Maruti's entry-level hatchbacks.

The Celerio has been a popular and affordable offering from the country's largest car maker. The option of Automatic Gear Shift (AGS) made it a nimble car to handle in congested city conditions and with the added option of CNG in the BS 6 version, it could continue to find many takers, especially in metropolitan areas.

The other cars which are also offered with the option of S-CNG include Alto, WagonR, Eeco, Tour S, Ertiga and Super Carry. The company recently informed that it has sold over one lakh cars with company-fitted CNG kits in FY2019-20. Its S-CNG technology is equipped with Dual Interdependent ECU with Intelligent Injection System that promises consistent performance coupled with high fuel efficiency across terrains.

A number of OEMs have been selling factory-fitted CNG kits over the past several years. Delhi and NCR forms the bulk of market for these vehicles which offer lower running cost when compared to petrol models. The added benefit of company warranty on the kits ensures peace of mind.